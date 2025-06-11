Police arrest suspected killers of Igbo trader in Ogun

The Police have arrested the suspected killers of Mrs. Blessing Eze, an Igbo trader at Ifo Market last Friday, in Ogun State.

This was disclosed by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Ifo Police Division, SP Kamorudeen Olabisi, during a peace meeting convened by the Chairman of Ifo Local Government, Hon. Idris Kusimo, to ease the tension caused by the woman’s death.

SP Olabisi noted that the touts involved in the incident had been arrested, charged to court, and remanded at the Ilaro Correctional Facility.

He urged traders to report all forms of extortion, harassment, or violence to security agencies and assured the public that investigations are ongoing, with additional arrests expected.

Also speaking at the meeting, Hon. Kusimo said a full-scale investigation had been ordered into the woman’s killing.

According to him, the investigation will unravel the circumstances that led to the trader’s death.

The meeting brought together political leaders, security agencies, a representative of the Olu of Ifo, transport union leaders, the Igbo community, and other key stakeholders to address rising tensions and ensure justice is served.

The Police who arrested the suspected killers condemned the killing, describing it as unacceptable and a deviation from the values of Ifo’s peace-loving people. He vowed that all perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Extending heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and the entire Igbo community, Kusimo expressed deep appreciation to Governor Dapo Abiodun for his timely intervention and fatherly role in ensuring peace in Ifo Market and throughout the local government area.

Appealing for calm, Hon. Kusimo reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to promoting peaceful coexistence, preventing future violence, and upholding law and order. He commended the Nigeria Police, DSS, Amotekun, and other security agencies for their swift response and ongoing efforts to stabilize the market environment.

Hon. Monday Chukwuji, from the Office of the Special Assistant to the Governor on Inter-Ethnic Affairs, reiterated the State Government’s unwavering commitment to resolving the crisis and fostering inter-ethnic harmony.

High Chief Theophilus Ikpeghibum, Babaloja of the Ndi’gbo Traders, applauded Hon. Kusimo’s efforts but called for an immediate end to the illegal collection of fees and extortion by market miscreants.

Chief Tijani Adesina, a representative of the Olu of Ifo, described the Igbo community as peaceful and integral to Ifo society. He condemned the attack and assured that the palace is taking decisive steps to curb the activities of criminal elements around the market.

Also speaking, Chief Willy Okonkwo, Eze Ndi’gbo of Ogun State, commended Hon. Kusimo for his proactive leadership and efforts to defuse tensions.

He urged Igbo traders in Ifo Market to remain peaceful and maintain harmony with their host community. He also thanked Governor Abiodun for his commendable work across the state.

