NIMASA DG advocates training, development for sustainability in Nigeria 

The Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh has stated that training and development should be used to develop sustainability in the country.

The DG stated this while reacting to the questions on sustainability of the blue economy at the National Conference in Maritime Security themed; Safety, Security and Development in Nigeria’s Maritime Domain: Problems, Strategies, and Prospects, held on Wednesday in Lagos.

Jamoh, who stated that the means of inculcating the culture of sustainability must be devised, noted that this cannot be possible without funding.

He, therefore, urged that the issue of politics in budgetary provisions must be removed in order to be able to access funding for the enhancement of sustainability culture.

“Training and development should be used to develop sustainability in the country.

“We must make sure we devise the means of inculcating the culture of sustainability. But this can’t be done without funding.

“We should remove the issue of politics in budgetary provisions in order to be access funding for the enhancement of sustainability culture.” He said.

The DG, while touching on blue economy, said the country is getting to the second year launching of deep blue assets.

He identified key elements of the blue economy post-development and logistics, marine, tourism, dredging, renewable energy and fisheries, climate change, and waste management among others.

The Former DG of the Institute, Professor Bola Akinterinwa, who brought up the issue of sustainability to the floor, stated that there is absolutely nothing Nigeria sustains.

Akinterinwa pointed out that the blue economy will not be possible if greater emphasis is not placed on sustainability.

While noting that the problem of Nigeria is not the security personnel because the country has competent professionals but the system is what is preventing them to perform well.

“There is absolutely nothing we sustain here. Until greater emphasis is placed on sustainability, the blue economy will amount to nothing.

“The problem of Nigeria is not that we don’t have competent professionals.





“The problem is not the Nigerian army, police, navy but the system preventing them to perform very well.” He said.

The Director-General of the Institute, Professor Eghosa Osaghae; Professor Efem Ubi; Dr. Godwin Ichimi and so many top officials from Nigerian Customs, and the Nigerian Navy were in attendance.

