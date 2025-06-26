NILDS DG lauds Gbajabiamila for contributions to Nigeria’s democratic institutions

The Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, has praised the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, for his contributions to building Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

He showered encomiums on the former Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives on the occasion of his 63rd birthday on Wednesday.

According to Sulaiman, Gbajabiamila is a distinguished statesman whose contributions to democratic governance and legislative development in Nigeria remain indelible.

In a message to celebrate the CoS, who was born on June 25, 1962, Sulaiman noted that from Gbajabiamila’s days as Minority Leader to Majority Leader, and ultimately as Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, he exhibited uncommon leadership, legislative acumen, and a deep commitment to nation-building.

The DG stated, “Gbajabiamila has played a pivotal role in strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

“His legacy, particularly in fostering legislative reforms, promoting robust parliamentary engagement, and deepening democratic culture, is worthy of commendation.”

Sulaiman further acknowledged Gbajabiamila’s current role as Chief of Staff to the President, noting that his wealth of experience continues to serve the nation at the highest levels of governance.

He wished the former Speaker continued good health, wisdom, and greater accomplishments in service to the country.

