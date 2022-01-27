Nigeria’s education in serious crisis ― Afe Babalola

Founder, Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola has again expressed displeasure over the poor state of education particularly in public schools, saying something must have to be done fast to save the sector from further degeneration.

He gave this position on Thursday in Lagos at a public presentation of a book, titled: “Issues in fourth and fifth estates of the realm” held at the main auditorium of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka.

The book, which consists of 928 pages and features up to 50 contributors from academia and media professionals is written in honour of a retired mass communication lecturer of UNILAG, Prof Ralph Akinfeleye.

Speaking further, Aare Babalola, who was the chairman on the occasion and represented by Chief Gboyega Oyewole, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said it was disturbing that Nigeria as a country over the years and successive governments, have not gotten it right not only in the education sector but across sectors of the economy.

He is particularly worried that the education sector is still characterised by low budgetary allocations by all levels of government, decaying infrastructures of schools, poor remuneration and motivation of workers, policy inconsistency, industrial action, among other problems, saying the scenario has continued to slow down Nigeria progress.

He said the government must have to be more serious about improving the sector by committing adequate resources and providing enabling environment for both public and private schools to flourish and be able to produce manpower at all levels that would be globally competitive.

Aare Babalola, however, commended Prof Akinfeleye for his strong contribution to education and mass communication studies, in particular, saying he cherishes his doggedness and commitment.

In his own remark, the vice-chancellor of UNILAG, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who was represented by the deputy vice-chancellor in charge of management services, Prof Lucent Chukwu, described Prof Akinfeleye as a superb mass communicator and administrator par excellence.

He said his contributions to UNILAG and the mass communication department including the facilitation of both the university television and radio stations as well as the multimedia and cinematography Africa Centre of Excellence were well acknowledged.

He said the honoree served UNILAG meritoriously till he retired some years back, wishing him well in future engagements.

Responding, Prof Akinfeleye said he was very elated that he is being honoured by people while still alive.

He said the book would be useful not only for mass communicators and students but to all and sundry who care to know why there is fifth and not only four estates of the realm.

He thanked all the contributors to the compendium, some of whom are successful mass communicators and media scholars in the country, saying he is externally grateful to them all.

Some of the other dignitaries at the event and who extolled the virtues of Prof Akinfeleye include Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by the Secretary of APC, Lagos State, Mr Seye Oladejo; the immediate vice-chancellor of UNILAG, Prof Rahman Bello; Director-General of Diaspora Commission, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa; the advertiser guru, Dr Yemi Sobanjo; Bisi Olatilo; Mr Ray Ekpu; former Adviser on Media to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Reuben Abati; and the Managing Director of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Gbenga Adefaye, among others.