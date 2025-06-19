Nigerians urged to reconnect with divine purpose

NIGERIANS have been called upon to redefine their purpose on earth in accordance with the commandments of God, regardless of their love for worldly things.

Khalifa AbdulGafar Olalekan Babalola of Oju-Ona Satia Organisation Worldwide, Offa, Kwara State, delivered this message on Wednesday in his sermon at this year’s Karamallah Day held in Offa.

Karamallah Day is celebrated every June 18, with adherents of Oju-Ona Satia gathering in Offa, the world headquarters of the sect, to commemorate the birth of the sect’s founder, Sheikh Rasheed Karamalla.

According to Khalifa Babalola, human beings are created to serve God, but global events suggest that many have completely abandoned this obligation in pursuit of worldly things, which hold no value in the hereafter.

The Oju-Ona Satia is a way that promotes love and justice for all people, regardless of faith, political affiliation or gender, he said.

He emphasised that there is a thin line between birth and death, and that what occurs within this span is of great significance to both God and humanity.

“We often focus our energy on the acquisition of wealth and other worldly pursuits. We celebrate birthdays as though death is not inevitable. But remember, death is a reality that cannot be avoided, regardless of one’s wealth, wisdom or accomplishments,” he said.

He highlighted three factors that must always be taken seriously: offering praises to Almighty God at all times, doing good willingly and avoiding jealousy.

“We must embrace charity and always show love. Givers will never lack, no matter how difficult or harsh their circumstances may be.

“God Almighty is for everyone. Always seek His mercies. God is for all of us, regardless of who we are, as long as we follow His commandments,” he added.

Adherents of Oju-Ona Satia Worldwide, from far and near, converged on the headquarters of the sect in Offa to observe the annual ritual.

