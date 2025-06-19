Ondo Reps member empowers constituents, assures quality representation

The member representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Festus Akingbaso, has distributed empowerment packages worth millions of naira to over 1,000 members of his constituency, as part of his commitment to grassroots development.

At the event held in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, where various items, including motorbikes, deep freezers, sewing machines, grinders, and generating sets were distributed, Akingbaso said the initiative is aimed at enhancing productivity, supporting small-scale traders, and stimulating the local economy.

According to him, the empowerment packages — which include motorbikes, deep freezers, sewing machines, grinders, and generating sets — are also part of efforts to support small-scale traders and stimulate local economic development, targeting residents of Ifedore Local Government Area.

Akingbaso expressed appreciation for the continued support and cooperation of the constituents, promising to bring more dividends of democracy to their doorsteps.

He reassured beneficiaries that despite his recent defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), no community or individual would be excluded from future empowerment efforts, promising a more robust package in subsequent phases.

The federal lawmaker disclosed that a similar exercise was conducted the previous week in Idanre Local Government Area, where empowerment items were allocated to wards for onward distribution to deserving beneficiaries.

The lawmaker said the effort was geared towards offering financial support for businesses and relief to individuals during the current economic downturn, to enable them to invest and generate a decent livelihood for the basic necessities of life.

He said “this empowerment initiative aims to cushion the current economic hardships and drive small-scale entrepreneurship.”

Also, about 40 individuals across the local government area received various other items, while 60 youths were given N25,000 each for logistics and other needs.

Notable figures at the programme included the PDP Chairman of Ifedore Local Government, Hon. Sunday Fasore; former party chairman and PDP stalwart, Barr. Lawrence Fagbolagun; Hon. Kola Famolade; and Hon. Walter, among others.

While speaking, Fagbolagun commended Akingbaso’s political maturity and foresight, lauding the impact of the empowerment initiative, saying it will go a long way to put smiles on the faces of the beneficiaries.

He also dismissed speculations that the gesture was politically motivated to induce defection to the APC, stating, “Adults cannot be forced to decamp.”

The beneficiaries commended Akingbaso for carrying out empowerment programmes from time to time, and further praised him for training hundreds of youths on how to make a living and empowering them with the equipment needed to succeed in their businesses.

One of the beneficiaries, Ajibola Ilerioluwa, said: “this lawmaker has been a great pillar of support for our people. In spite of the fact that he was in the opposition before now, he continues to bring hope to our people through different empowerment programmes.

“I am grateful to him for the business tool I have just received; it will help me a lot in my line of trade.”

