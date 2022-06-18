Nigerians should focus on Tinubu’s blueprint, not Muslim/Muslim ticket― Agbomhere

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chairman of the Forum of APC Organising Secretaries, Dr Blessing Agbomhere, has urged Nigerians to show interest in the blueprint of the All Progressives Congress standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and not his running mate.

Agbomhere in a statement at the weekend expressed concern over growing agitation against the choice of a Muslim as Vice- Presidential candidate of the APC.

He said the APC presidential candidate be given the freedom to choose whoever he prefers as a running mate.

Agbomhere, who is also the Zonal APC Secretary for South-south said a situation where leaders of some political groups and religious organizations are mounting pressure to influence the choice of one of their own does not augur well for the nation’s democracy.

He also said what Nigerians should be interested in is the candidate and political party that will bring desired development to the country and not whether they run on a Muslim-Muslim, Christian-Christian or any other combination of religious faiths.

Agbomhere said: “The emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Presidential Candidate of our great party, the All Progressives Congress has received wide acclaim, support and acceptance.

“All we need to do is to focus on winning the 2023 presidential election as a party and our victory will depend on our ability to carry Nigerians along. We cannot afford to lose focus by being distracted by who Tinubu may decide to choose as his running mate.

“The solution to the challenges confronting Nigeria does not rest on whether the running mate to Tinubu is Christain or Muslim.

“Nigerians are not interested in who becomes running mate to any of the presidential candidates. What they need is good governance that would guarantee security, stable polity and social-economic progress.





“Nobody can carry a pass to the market on the basis of Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian tickets for Asiwaju or any other Presidential candidate and get food items free.“They only need a ticket that would guarantee the availability of products and economic empowerment to meet their needs.

“We are ready to support and vote for Tinubu irrespective of who he chooses as his running mate and we will work to ensure that Nigerians do the same.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Nigerians should focus on Tinubu’s blueprint, not Muslim/Muslim ticket― Agbomhere