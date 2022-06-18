EkitiDecides2022: Fayemi votes, calls for vigilance from electorate

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has cast his vote at Ward 2, Ogilolo Unit 9, Isa-Ekiti, advising people of the state to remain vigilant and cooperate with the security agencies.

In a message on his verified Facebook handle immediately after voting, Fayemi called on all eligible voters to come out to perform their civic duty and exercise their right to choose their leadership.

In his words, “this morning, I cast my vote at my polling unit in Ward 11, Isan-Ekiti. I call on all eligible voters to come out to perform their civic duty and exercise their right to choose their leadership. You are enjoined to comply with the rules and regulations governing conduct on election day.

“I urge all of us to remain vigilant and to accord the security agencies and other relevant authorities our full cooperation. The price of liberty is eternal vigilance.

“I wish to remind us that regardless of our partisan allegiances, we are all sons and daughters of this great state. Ekiti is ours to dwell in and build together. Let us vote to perpetuate our land’s heritage of honour and harmony.”

