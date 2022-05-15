Nigerians react to Whitemoney’s new single

Big Brother Naija season 6 winner, Hazel Oyeze Onou, otherwise known as Whitemoney may have drew the ire of his fans, especially music lovers with the release of his new single, entitled Na We We, as his fans came hard for him, telling him to stay away from music.

Fans had been waiting patiently for Whitemoney’s single after the reality TV star had boasted that he would win the Grammy Awards with the song. Reactions started trailing the song as soon as it was released on Friday morning with fans declaring that the song could be classified as ‘criminal offence’.

The reality TV star’s latest song is a follow-up to his previous solo hit, ‘Selense,’ which was later remixed with Tamy Moyo.

Many Nigerians have recommended he abandon music and pursue a new career as a celebrity chef or celebrity barber, rather than squandering his money on music productions.

With new releases from Davido, Asake and Burna Boy on Friday, fans said they expected something better and appealing from Whitemoney after he had hinted he would be winning the Grammy Award with the song when it drops.

It was obvious the song didn’t meet expectations of his fans as they spared no word to describe their utter disappointment. A fan on Instgram said “Nobody should allow Whitemoney into the studio again. I don’t want him to waste the money he won in BBNaija.”





Another fan even joked that Police should pick up the singer first thing in the morning for attempting to reduce the music bar raised by Davido, Kizz Daniel, Burna Boy and others in the course of the week.

