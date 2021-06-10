Nigerians are selling petrol to neighbouring countries illegally ―Buhari

By Adekunle Sulaimon
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that some Nigerians are still selling petroleum products to neighbouring countries despite the stiff measures in place to curtail the act.

President Buhari who doubles as petroleum minister stated this in an exclusive interview with Arise TV on Thursday morning while answering a question on the price of petroleum and why it is becoming increasingly difficult for Nigerians to get even at its high price.

“Nigerians go as far as taking bikes to other neighbouring countries like Ghana, Benin Republic and others to sell the country’s fuel illegally,” Buhari uttered.

He added that despite the security men on patrol, they beat them to export what is meant for the country to benefit.

