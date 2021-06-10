Go and protect your lands from herdsmen, Buhari tells governors

Latest NewsTop News
By Adekunle Sulaimon
Presidency attacks Southern governors, Buhari condemns deadly attacks, You have few weeks, I’ll give women pride, Freedom doesn’t mean everything is permitted

President Mohammadu Buhari has insisted that governors complaining of herdmen attacks in their states should find a lasting solution to the problem.

The president said this in an exclusive interview with Arise TV aired on Thursday while answering a question on state police. He said that recently, two Southwest governors visited him to complain about herdsmen encroaching on farmers’ lands in their regions.

“You know these people more than I do, and you are democratically elected to protect your people. Don’t sit idly expecting me to do everything, take action,” he asserted.

More to come…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Business News

FG, states, FCT now owe N33.107trn by Q1 ―DMO

Latest News

Nigerians are selling petrol to neighbouring countries illegally ―Buhari

Latest News

Reps move to legalise state security outfits

Latest News

Twitter has approached govt for dialogue, Lai Mohammed says

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More