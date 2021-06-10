Go and protect your lands from herdsmen, Buhari tells governors

President Mohammadu Buhari has insisted that governors complaining of herdmen attacks in their states should find a lasting solution to the problem.

The president said this in an exclusive interview with Arise TV aired on Thursday while answering a question on state police. He said that recently, two Southwest governors visited him to complain about herdsmen encroaching on farmers’ lands in their regions.

“You know these people more than I do, and you are democratically elected to protect your people. Don’t sit idly expecting me to do everything, take action,” he asserted.

More to come…