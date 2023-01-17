Nigerian Youths deserve better representation — Sarumi

Software Technology Consultant cum Politician, Lanre Sarumi has advocated for better representation of Youths in the forthcoming political dispensation, saying this will contribute to proposition of youth-centric laws and policies.

Sarumi, who is seeking to represent Ibadan North-Federal constituency at the House of Representatives, said this in Ibadan on Monday.

Sarumi, a youth-focused politician said inclusion of young Nigerians in governance, will develop the Nation.

Expressing confidence in winning at the polls in February, Sarumi, said Youths are ready than before to take on the older generation.

According to him, the coming general election gives Nigerian youths the opportunity to choose right.

“I am of the opinion that Nigerian Youths deserve better. We need good representation at places that matter, where decisions are being made. This is one of the reasons I want to represent Ibadan North Federal constituency”, he said.

The aspiring lawmaker pledged to bring home jobs, investments and empowerment programmes that will put Ibadan North on the global news and map, through his connections.

Speaking in Ibadan, Sarumi said: “youths are ready to take on the mantle of leadership. I implore youths not to make themselves available for the political class to use them in fomenting trouble during elections”.

The Ibadan-born consultant who is vying for an elective position in the House of Representatives, is contesting on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Unveiling his plans to contest under PDP, Sarumi, popularly called, Skido, said, “I want to leverage on my vast knowledge to better my community ”.





Meanwhile, residents in Ibadan have been commending Sarumi’s show of love for his people.

Applauding him, some residents of Mokola, Ibadan said Sarumi’s intervention in the education sector was timely in the last quarter.

A resident, Basirat Akinpelu said she benefited from his distribution of Jamb & WAEC forms last year.