Airtel Nigeria, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, have called on music fans to support the nation’s aspiring stars currently competing in ‘The Voice Africa’, the TV showcase for Africa’s top vocal talent.

Ojike Ifeanyi Emmanuel (Nuefy), Elvis Ejiro (Elvis Who), Elvis Ejiro (Clark McColl), and John Akpors have successfully made it through to the highly contested ‘Battle Round’ stage of the prestigious competition, which has been ongoing from June 4.

In the battle rounds, each of the four celebrity Coaches went in with a team of 14 talents, with Lady Jaydee, Locko, and Yemi Alade as celebrity Coaches. The Coaches will select individuals from their groups to compete against each other by performing the same song.

They will need to deliver a stand-out performance and display their superstar quality for their Coach to advance them to the next round, known as the ‘Knockouts’.





The show will go on a one-week intermission on 3rd July and return hotter than ever on 9th Julywith the Knockouts. This stage of the competition will feature a reduced pool of 32 talents from across the continent, who will compete head-to-head to impress their coaches for a chance to stay in the show. 24 talents from the knockouts will go into the lives, a stage which will see audiences voting to save their favorite talents.

The grand finale will be broadcast on 24th September, and the winner of The Voice Africa revealed, walking away with the grand prize of $100,000 and a recording contract with EmPawa music.

‘The Voice Africa’ premiered in March 2023 across 14 markets in Africa, and Airtel Africa is the title sponsor of the show. Africa’s version of the global award-winning talent show, The Voice, is available on Airtel TV and free to air TV stations. ‘The Voice Africa’ has already attracted considerable buzz and excitement, as a launchpad for the next generation of Africa’s musical talent.

Ismail Adeshina, Airtel Nigeria Marketing Director, said, “Our nation’s exceptional vocal talent has an incredible opportunity to be crowned ‘The Voice of Africa’.

We are thrilled to provide a platform for them to share their talent with the world and urge the people of Nigeria to support them on their journey as they battle in Africa’s ultimate vocal showdown.”

