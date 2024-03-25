Here are the top news highlights for the previous week.
Naira strengthens to N1400/$ on parallel market
Okuama: We’ve recovered decomposing hearts of slain soldiers — Army
OFFCUT: Nigerians share what to do if DNA result shows negative
Northern senators demand urgent action against rising kidnappings in region
BREAKING: Meeting with FG in deadlock, strike continues – SSANU
