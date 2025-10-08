Nigerian arrested in Argentina over ‘multiple romance scams involving thousands of women’

A wanted Nigerian man identified as Ikechukwu N. has been arrested in Argentina over alleged multiple romance scams involving thousands of women and leading an international cybercrime network.

The arrest, disclosed on Tuesday by INTERPOL via X account, was carried out as part of Operation Jackal, an INTERPOL-coordinated initiative targeting West African organised criminal groups.

According to INTERPOL, Ikechukwu’s arrest marked Argentina’s arrest of a most wanted #RedNotice fugitive who is also on the list of the international police via its Silver Notice project.

The statement explained that the Silver Notice, which pilot was launched in January 2025, aims at helping countries trace and recover criminal assets.

The post read, “Argentine 🇦🇷 authorities have captured Nigerian national Ikechukwu N. 🇳🇬, marking the country’s first arrest of a #RedNotice fugitive who was also the subject of an INTERPOL Silver Notice.

“The suspect is accused of orchestrating multiple romance scams involving thousands of women, and leading an international cybercrime network.

“The arrest was part of Operation Jackal, an INTERPOL-coordinated initiative targeting West African organized criminal groups. It was carried out by @PFAOficial and @seguridadpsa, with support from IFCACC, FIS, and INTERPOL Brazil.

“The Silver Notice pilot project, launched in January 2025, aims to help countries trace and recover criminal assets.”

