INEC: The burden of Mahmood’s successor

As Professor Mahmood Yakubu commences the final process of disengagement from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), KUNLE ODEREMI writes on his trajectories at the commission, the burden of his likely successor and other issues.

After 10 years of being in the saddle, Professor Mahmood Yakubu began the journey to a final exit as the national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). His handing over to a lawyer, May Agbamuche-Mbu, as the Acting National Chairman of the commission is as dramatic as the exit of Professor Yakubu has engaged most stakeholders in the political circle.

Appointed in 2015 and reappointed in 2020, Yakubu oversaw the conduct of two general elections—in 2019 and 2023—and several off-cycle governorship and legislative polls. Yakubu’s departure comes amid ongoing calls for electoral reforms and debates over constitutional amendments to strengthen INEC’s independence and operational efficiency.

Professor Yakubu was appointed the chairman of INEC by late former President Muhammadu Buhari on October 21, 2015, taking over from Amina Bala Zakari, who had served in an acting capacity after the expiration of the substantive chairman, Professor Attahiru Jega. Yakubu secured a second term of five years in October 2020.

Prior to the sudden leadership change at the commission, there had been much frenzy about who succeeds Yakubu as INEC chairman in the last few weeks. The issue had apparently overshadowed preparations for the governorship election coming up in Anambra State on November 8. The poll is not just crucial and significant for the political parties that will be fielding candidates but also for the INEC as it coincides with the period Professor Yakubu is expected to bow out of office on November 9, having been inaugurated on that date five years ago. Thus, while the countdown to his leaving the position ebbed, the political space was abuzz with permutations, projections and debates on the trajectories of Yakubu while in the saddle, and the burden of his successor. The consequences include a preponderance of expectations and interests from different political circles over who becomes the next substantive INEC boss.

Yiaga Africa, a civil society organisation, convened a special session in Abuja last week to examine the nation’s electoral system vis-à-vis the gradual march towards the 2027 elections. Its appraisals centred on the gains and legacies of the commission, as well as suggestions on areas that need improvement and legislative action, though INEC had also forwarded about 37 new proposals to reposition the Nigerian electoral system. Former President Goodluck Jonathan and other prominent persons also held a special programme on the electoral system to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day. Similarly, the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), led by Dr Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, lent its voice to the projections.

At the launching of the national movement for electoral reform at the occasion, the chairman underscored the need for dialogue on constitutional and Electoral Act amendments that will deepen and strengthen the nation’s democratic process. He acknowledged that each election cycle has its peculiar challenges that require constitutional and electoral act amendments. This, he added, is in consonance with global best practices as there is no perfect electoral process. “We will keep reviewing and reforming the nation’s democratic process till we get it right and take our rightful place as the great arsenal of democracy in Africa,” he assured. He said a revised Electoral Act before the 2027 elections will consolidate on the gains so far. “In conclusion, IPAC believes that for democracy to work, all tiers of government have a critical role to play and therefore must collaborate,” he said.

Era of Reforms

His 10-year tenure is underlined by some discernible transformative actions during which he took pragmatic initiatives that have had immediate and far-reaching implications and impact on INEC. Some strategic reforms brought about innovation that strengthened the nation’s electoral institution, especially against the backdrop of the 2007 flawed general election that warranted the setting up of the Justice Uwais Electoral Reform Panel.

During his tenure, Professor Yakubu ensured leadership and institutional stability. His two-term appointment—the first INEC chairman in history to serve two consecutive terms—embodied continuity and stability. He also superintended the largest number of elections ever conducted in Nigeria, including two general elections (2019 and 2023), 19 governorship polls, hundreds of bye-elections, and three FCT council elections. He is also credited with building enduring institutional memory, commissioning policy papers and reviews, and initiating Nigeria’s first election museum to preserve the nation’s democratic history.

Other stakeholders give Professor Yakubu credit for strengthening electoral administration, regularising election dates, creating certainty and predictability for citizens, parties and observers, as well as expanding polling units for the first time in 25 years—from 119,974 to 176,846—widening voter access and reducing congestion. Coupled with this is what other vested interests in the electoral system described as Yakubu’s footprint: the modernised election infrastructure, building of state collation centres across the federation, and initiating the commission’s new headquarters in Abuja. He also introduced the Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC)—a sophisticated hub tracking more than 1,000 indicators to ensure timely planning and coordination.

In the area of technology, his stint at INEC delivered the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), replacing discredited manual processes with fingerprint and facial recognition; creating the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) that allows Nigerians to view polling unit results live, strengthening transparency and public confidence; and modernising voter registration through IVED and ABIS, eliminating 2.7 million fraudulent registrations. INEC also launched digital portals for candidate nomination, party agent registration, observer accreditation and media access, while becoming the first election body in Africa to establish an Artificial Intelligence Division and embrace the future of election management.

One of the innovations under his leadership was designed to expand the voter roll. It institutionalised Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) from 2017, giving citizens year-round opportunities to register. This development added more than 23 million new voters across two national elections. His tenure also introduced online pre-registration portals, empowering citizens to transfer, update or replace their voter cards with ease and publishing detailed voter demographics by age, gender, occupation and disability, setting a new standard for transparency.

The partnership of INEC with the National Assembly was also instructive, partly evident in the enactment of the Electoral Act 2022, heralding electronic transmission of results and stricter party regulations. The commission produced comprehensive guidelines and manuals, giving consistency to the conduct of elections, while streamlining the number of political parties through the de-registration of 74 underperforming ones.

Due to popular demand, INEC established the Department of Gender and Inclusivity to give structure and voice to representation; created reserved quota slots for women in senior management, breaking long-standing barriers; and introduced assistive voting devices—from Braille ballots to magnifying lenses—ensuring no Nigerian is left behind. Available records also showed that INEC created and implemented legal frameworks for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to vote, safeguarding rights even in times of crisis, and employed persons with disabilities.

As a way of deepening engagement with stakeholders, the commission institutionalised quarterly consultations with political parties, civil society, security agencies and the media, introduced a Code of Conduct for security personnel on election duty ensuring professionalism in the field, strengthened partnerships with traditional rulers, faith leaders and the National Peace Committee, embedding peace into the electoral process, and enhanced communication through INEC News Online, daily press briefings and far-reaching voter education campaigns.

At the diplomacy and regional leadership level, INEC resuscitated and led ECONEC (ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions), positioning Nigeria as a hub of electoral thought leadership; championed solidarity and peer-learning missions across West Africa, providing technical, material and moral support to sister commissions; and was honoured by Liberia’s National Electoral Commission (2023) for outstanding contribution to electoral development. Yakubu represented Nigeria at global forums from Washington to Berlin, London to Nairobi, amplifying Nigeria’s democratic profile worldwide.

On staff development and welfare, INEC introduced merit-based promotions and gender quotas for directors, rewarding excellence; recorded five INEC staff being elevated to the enviable status of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN); rolled out welfare packages including hazard allowances, bonuses, medical aid and funeral grants; built an INEC Crèche (2024) for nursing mothers, supporting staff with young families; and instituted long service awards and staff recognition nights, honouring the backbone of INEC’s success—its people.

Stakeholders speak on new choice as INEC boss

While the nation awaits President Bola Tinubu to nominate a substantive successor to Yakubu, a cross-section of experts and elders have spoken on the core responsibilities posed by the ongoing change of guard at the commission. Professor Anthony Kila noted that the commission must explore the opportunities available through technology seamlessly, saying: “The next INEC chairman needs to deal with the issue of credibility. He or she needs to build an INEC that people trust and is perceived as truly independent and capable. The INEC of the future also needs to solve its thorny relationship with technology.”

The Leader of the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives and legal practitioner, Dr Wunmi Bewaji, also believes there is no perfect electoral process because of political exigencies. He believes the nation’s electoral system remains a work in progress, hence his position that whoever takes over as the next INEC boss has a herculean task ahead. “Professor Yakubu has done exceptionally well. His successor’s immediate burden will be to deliver a free, fair and credible 2027 General Election within the framework of the enabling laws. He or she would be required to pay utmost fidelity to the Constitution and the Electoral Act; to serve with integrity and honesty as Professor Yakubu did; to maintain INEC’s mandatory core values of independence, non-partisanship and impartiality; and to ensure the ballot box remains the immutable fulcrum of our multiparty democracy.”

Comrade Niyi Okunniyi, the Secretary-General of The Patriots, a body of elder statesmen and leaders of thought under the leadership of former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, also shared his position on how the next INEC boss could further raise the bar after Yakubu’s exit. Okunniyi said: “His real burden will be how to ensure that presidential election results are compulsorily and perfectly transmitted on INEC’s portal (IReV) in real time from every polling unit.” He advised the commission to act decisively to ensure credible elections in 2027, no matter whose ox is gored.

However, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Northern Consultative Forum (NCF), Mr Anthony Z. Sani, gave a deeper insight into what he perceived as curious during certain electoral contests in the past before offering suggestions that should be incorporated into the nation’s electoral system in the next dispensation. “The burden of who succeeds Professor Mahmood Yakubu as INEC chairman is how to make Nigerian voters have faith in the electoral umpire. I say so because despite the conduct of the 2023 elections, which saw Bola Tinubu lose Lagos State, President Buhari lose Katsina State and many sitting governors lose their senatorial bids, many Nigerians still question the integrity of the elections. Many Nigerians do not believe elections conducted by INEC are free and fair or that results reflect the votes cast.

“The loss of faith may account for the low turnout to vote. INEC may consider making voting compulsory for all voting-age Nigerians. Australia did that and improved turnout for elections substantially. The other burden is to reduce cost of elections and stop the bandwagon effect by conducting all elections on the same day, reminiscent of what Kenya does. Lastly, in order to enthrone democratic practice at the local level, state electoral commissions should be expunged from the constitution and INEC should conduct all elections on the same day,” he said.

Similarly, a leader of the body of statesmen and professionals called The Yoruba Initiatives, Chief Femi Aluko Alate, is displeased that the president of the country is empowered to pick who heads INEC. He perceives the arrangement as contrary to the principles of fairness, transparency and independence of a body that should be an unbiased umpire. “As far as it’s only the president that has the prerogative to nominate his successor and seek approval from a highly partisan Senate, the chairman will definitely suffer from credibility problems throughout his tenure. He will have to continually prove he is truly independent. He who pays the piper dictates the tune. The president remains an interested person if he is a contestant. Will he nominate an antagonist? Maybe a body of retired Supreme Court justices put up by the NJC should do the nomination and forward the name to the Senate for approval,” Chief Aluko Alate said.

Stakeholders list tasks ahead

Before now, several civil society organisations, including Yiaga Africa, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre and others, had proposed 37 recommendations as priority areas as the National Assembly worked on another phase of electoral reforms. Tagged Citizens’ Memorandum on Electoral Reforms, the proposals aim to address the longstanding challenges the nation’s electoral framework has been facing, as well as restore public confidence in the electoral system to tackle voter apathy, among other issues.

The memorandum focuses on three core pillars of the electoral legal framework for the conduct of elections: the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, the Electoral Act 2022, and INEC Regulations and Guidelines for Elections. “Our recommendations have been carefully divided into two parts: Part I offers twenty-one (21) recommendations for constitutional alterations. These proposals aim to strengthen the independence of INEC, improve the processes for electoral adjudication, and refine key constitutional provisions to ensure fairness, transparency and inclusivity in our electoral process. Part II presents sixteen (16) proposals for amending the Electoral Act 2022. These proposals address the inadequacies, complexities and ambiguities that have hindered the efficient application of the Act. Our aim is to reposition the electoral legal framework against the backdrop of recent landmark judicial decisions that offer pathways for reform and to make the Act more reflective of our evolving electoral needs,” it stated.

Another advocacy group that has shown more than a passing interest in the next leadership of INEC is the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP). It wants President Bola Tinubu, who is vested with the power to appoint the INEC chair, to make the right choice through a more open process. “The selection and appointment process for Mr Yakubu’s replacement cannot and should not be a closed shop. A transparent and accountable process would serve legitimate public interests,” the group said.