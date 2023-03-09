Godwin Otang, Calabar

Troops from the Nigerian Army rescued the abducted Cross River State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Professor Gertrude Nnanjar Njar on the 8 of March, 2023.

The rescue was made after 38 days in captivity with the kidnappers. The Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported a series of letters and petitions written by the victim’s family to the state government and Inspector General Of Police on her prolonged captivity.

However, Army Spokesperson in a statement signed by Captain Dorcas Oluwatope Aluko, and made available to Nigerian Tribune on Thursday morning, confirms that the kidnapped Cross River Women Affairs Commissioner was rescued by an ambush of Troops from the “13 Brigade Nigerian Army Calabar deployed for Operation Akpakwu.”

The Army, in the statement, added, ” Acting on actionable intelligence on the victim’s whereabouts, troops laid a tacit ambush for the kidnappers around Peter Effiong Creek, Messembe, Jebs.

“The gallant troops tactically sprung an ambush to take the kidnappers by surprise while searching for the victim. The criminals abandoned the victim in the ensuing melee and fled into the creeks.

“Troops are, however, on the trail of the fleeing criminals. Meanwhile, the victim is currently receiving medical treatment, after which she will be discharged.”

The Army further appealed that members of the general public are also encouraged to continue providing timely and accurate information on criminal activities within their vicinity.