As Nigerians celebrated her 63rd Independent anniversary today, October 1st, 2023, the Igbo Socio-cultural Organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to use the joy of the celebration to release the detained leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from the DSS detention unconditionally.

The body said that the release of Kanu will help curb the trending insecurity in the country, especially, in the South East region.

The call was made by the National Vice President of the organisation, Chief Demian Ogene-Okeke, while speaking to Nigerian Tribune in Awka, on Sunday, in reaction to President Tinubu’s 63rd Independence Broadcast.

The Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that the President, in one of his speech during the Broadcast, vowed to tackle the scourges of poverty, criminality and terrorism as he steers the ship of state in the next four years.

Reacting further to the statement, Chief Ogene-Okeke assured the President that the release of the IPOB will be added as a success story to his administration in the fight against injustice and Insecurity in the country.

According to him, the embattled IPOB leader should be released to us, we will keep him in one of the southeast state government houses, so that whenever his attention is needed, he will be produced as fast as possible.

“The continued keeping of the man in detention has led to the loss of many innocent lives in Igbo land. And the threat to harmless Igbo youths is still ongoing.

“Nigerians are getting more boiling on a daily basis.

“Nigerians are yearning to see their country, where equity, justice, oneness, unity, freedom of association and worship will come into play. We want the rule of law to strive in the country.

“We want a practical change, where the prices of petroleum products, food items and dollars would be cut down.

“To think of it, the anniversary need not be celebrated amidst the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) plan for a nationwide strike.

“Celebrating the day when angry Nigerians are planning to embark on a salvation movement is a waste of National resources and time.

“There is no need to celebrate the day when everyone in the country is running helter-skelter to stuck in food ahead of the planned strike.

“NLC is not going on strike for fun sake but to let the entire world know what the common Nigerians are going through in the hands of those they elected to govern them.

“Chief Ogene-Okeke while enjoining everyone, rich or poor to be very careful with their spending couple with the insecurity, high currency rate, unemployment and other socio-economic challenges befalling the country, appealed to the Federal Government to be serious with the ongoing negotiation with the labour union before the slated day.

He also appealed to well-to-do Nigerians and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to join hands with the Federal Government to beg the labour union to shed their plans for the good of all.

