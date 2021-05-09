Nigeria won’t survive another civil war ― APC national chairmanship aspirant

A national chairmanship aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mustapha, has warned against actions and utterances that can lead to the outbreak of another civil war in the country, saying that Nigeria will not survive it.

According to him, if a war breaks out, it will not discriminate against religion or tribe.

This is contained in a statement made available to the media in Abuja on Sunday where he advocated unity to enable the country to conduct a successful transition in 2023.

Mustapha, a former Deputy National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), stated: “I condemn the attempt by some groups and persons to politicize our security challenges. As Nigerians, we should learn from the ethnic crisis in Rwanda and elsewhere. Violence has never solved any country’s problems.

“War or violence does not recognize religion or tribe. It is a consuming fire. It is no respecter of anybody – the poor or rich; old or young.”

Mustapha further noted: “Unfortunate as the level of insecurity maybe, politicians, persons and groups should be careful not to overheat the system. We should bear in mind that no nation survives a civil war twice. Let’s join hands with the present administration to find a lasting solution to the problems which predates this administration.”

Furthermore, he said: “Nigerians who were born after the Civil War should learn lessons from Rwanda in 1994. War is bad, war is evil. Let us be properly guided. He that rushes to war or advocates war, should know that war brings death and destruction.”

The APC national chairmanship aspirant called on Nigerians to always canvass and preach peace and a united Nigeria, saying “this is the time for all lovers of peace and continued existence of Nigeria to speak out.”

He appealed to the chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar to step in with other elders to calm the tension in the land.

“I am calling of the General Abdulsalami Abubakar-led peace committee to rally senior citizens to talk and foster peace. 2023 would be an illusion without peace and a united Nigeria,” he stated.

Mustapha described recent happenings in Nigeria as a carry-over of the crisis inherited by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

“This insecurity is occasioned by the Boko Haram insurgency is an inherited crisis and therefore should be tackled with all sense of responsibility by all Nigerians,” he explained.

He appealed for discretion in the criticisms of security agencies, stating that members of the Armed Forces are paying the supreme sacrifice in the overall interest of a united Nigeria.

“We should support our Armed Forces for the sacrifices that they are making for the nation. They are laying their lives for the unity of Nigeria. Terrorism is a global affair and therefore all hands must be on deck to address it,” he stressed.

He advised advocates of State Police to take advantage of the ongoing constitution amendment at the National Assembly to state their position, adding: “Advocates of state police should take their advocacy to the National Assembly, especially now that there is an ongoing constitutional amendment committee.

“Nigeria is a democracy and therefore Nigerians should not behave as we are in a military government. Due process must always take its due place in all we do.”

