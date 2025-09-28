Nigeria rated 11th out of 26 nations with highest number of divorce cases — Clergy

Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Steve Dedua, has cautioned young married couples to take the institution of marriage seriously, describing it as the bedrock of societal growth, while lamenting the high rate of divorce cases around the world.

He expressed concern over the rising rate of divorce cases globally.

Delivering a sermon at the weekend during the wedding of Dr. Chikamkpa Amaechi, son of former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, and his bride, Anita Nwabueze, at St. Gabriel Chaplaincy, Durumi 1, Abuja, Rev. Fr. Dedua urged the couple to make God the foundation of their home.

He stressed the need for patience and mutual understanding in marriage, noting that the union is a testimony of God’s faithfulness.

“From the beginning, God made them male and female. In making them male and female, God decided that they should come and become one. What God has joined together, let no man or woman put asunder,” he said.

The priest lamented statistics from archive.datafight.com (2023), which listed 26 countries with the highest divorce rates, with Nigeria ranked 11th.

He urged the couple to resist becoming part of such statistics. “Anita and Chikamkpa are here to tell the world that they will not be part of that number. They must depend on God at all times,” he added.

In his remarks, the father of the groom, Rotimi Amaechi, expressed joy at the union, advising his son to take responsibility for his home and family.

“I feel great, but he has to learn what we learnt at an early age, how to take care of your wife, your children when they come, and how to become responsible in life.

“We will guide them without interfering, but from time to time we would like to know what is going on with them,” he said.

Amaechi further noted that his son has moved into his own home where he will learn to manage available resources. “If you don’t know how to manage poverty, you cannot manage wealth,” he stated.

The wedding drew several dignitaries, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti; former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai; National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Sen. David Mark, and his wife, Helen Mark.

Others present were former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan; wife of former Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo; former Plateau State Governor, Sen. Solomon Lalong; and other prominent figures.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE