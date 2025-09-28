Unity of Nigeria non-negotiable — Tinubu

..expresses commitment to make Nigeria stronger nation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday declared the determination of his administration to make Nigeria a stronger nation while urging Nigerians to remain united to give room for unfettered development of the country.

President Tinubu stated this at the Inter-denominational Church Service to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary held at National Christian Centre, with the theme: “The Power of Unity in Building a Great Nation” anchored on Psalm 133: 1, that emphasises on how good and pleasant it is for brothers and sisters to dwell together in unity.

The Inter-denominational Church Service was attended by Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, members of Diplomatic Corps, top government officials, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, while the First Lady, Sen. Olufemi Tinubu was represented among other dignitaries.

Intercessory prayers were held for security and peace in different parts of the country as well as for the leadership and prosperity of the nation.

President Tinubu was represented by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, appreciated the sacrifice and resilience of Nigerians, saying “The fabric may shake, but it has not broken. We have endured wounds and gone through hardships but Nigeria has endured through the mercies of God”.

He emphasised that Nigeria’s dream lives and still works at 65 years after independence.

“In 1960, the Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa declared that that the foundations of Nigeria has been firmly laid and that the building of a great nation will now rest in the hands of our people.

“They did their best, and they have passed on. We owe those who laid the foundation of Nigeria a moral debt and we must never forget them. They fought, they sacrificed, they suffered in order to ensure that Nigeria was free. Until today, Nigeria is still free.

“Their sweats and their blood watered this soil. Shall their labor be allowed to be in vain? My answer is, no. Their labor shall never be wasted. We shall not drop the touch that they pass unto us.

“We shall lift it higher, we shall carry it further, and we shall blaze the trail, particularly for those who come after us,” Tinubu stated.

He underscored the importance of living in peace and harmony among various groups in the country, stressing that the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable.

“There is no need to be moody, to be of violent behaviour. There is no need to hate one another. There is no need to destroy homes.

There is no need to kill people and take the land that will eventually swallow you, because when you are 65 years old or thereabout, you are taken away in a very small box. And if you look at all human endeavours and achievements, that box is relatively too small.

“Today, it is our turn to light the touch for the unity, peace and progress of this nation,” he stated

The President reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to tackle the security challenges bedeviling the country, noting however that security is the responsibility of all.

Akpabio said President Tinubu is reforming all facets of life, from the economic to infrastructural aspects and education, saying it was the responsibility of Nigerians to reciprocate efforts of the President by putting their best for enhanced development of the nation.

The Senate President insisted that this must start with reformation, transformation and attitudinal change from various zones of the country in order to ensure that 50, 60 years from today, efforts of the founding fathers shall never be in vain.

He noted the theme of the Thanksgiving Service, “The Power of Unity in Building a Great Nation, is not a mere ceremonial phrase but a secret of survival.

“It was the hope of our founding fathers that the country is built on unity, for they knew that the house divided against itself cannot stand, a nation splinter is a nation conquered. The house at war cannot last.

“Mr. President has asked me to let you know, on this 65th anniversary celebration that the principal word is unity. Nigeria must remain united. We must love one another. We must be together if we must take our rightful place in the comity of nations.

“For me, there should not be anything like North without the South. There should not be anything like East without the West. There should not be anything like Christian without Muslim, you can’t even have a farmer without a trader.

“No storm however, violent shall sink the ship of state so long as we remain united and we love one another,” Tinubu stated.

He said he was delighted that young people are enthusiastic about building the country, citing over 870 young officers who who were recently commissioned at the Nigeria Defence Academy ready to sacrifice for the greatness of Nigeria.

Bishop Francis Wale Oke, National President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in his message at the Thanksgiving Service, called on Nigerians to see themselves as brothers and sisters, setting aside tribal, religious, and political differences.

He also called on leaders at all levels to embrace humility and servant leadership as exemplified by Jesus Christ, stressing that the oil of unity must flow from the head, referring to the leaders, to the following for Nigeria to experience rapid progress.

While underscoring the importance of unity in Nigeria, he echoed the theme of the Thanksgiving Service, “The Power of Unity in Building a Great Nation” that was anchored on Psalm 133: 1, saying the scripture was a great admonition for the country, emphasising on “how good and pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity.”

He urged Nigerians to stop looking at everything from the prisms of tribes, languages, religion and politics, all those things that separate the country as one people, saying those that unite the nation were much more than the negative hostilities.

Oke equally called on Boko Haram and various insurgent groups in the country to lay down their arms and embrace dialogue in order to peacefully achieve their aspirations instead of mindless killings, kidnappings and banditary threatening the peaceful co-existence of the nation.

He added that Nigeria has the potential to be one of the great nations of the world, saying could only be achieved when Nigerians from the North, East, South, and West agree to work together in harmony and unity of purpose.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, commended Nigerians, particularly, the military for safeguarding the nation’s democracy.

