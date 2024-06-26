The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has stated that Nigeria, like other countries globally, is plagued with an influx of substandard goods.

Pius Manji, Director of the Inspectorate and Compliance Department at SON, likened this issue to corruption, emphasizing that it can only be minimized, not eradicated entirely.

He made these remarks on Wednesday while addressing participants at a general sensitization on the PAM scheme in Lagos.

Manji explained that the cost of producing a sticker is high due to its security features against forgery, but it has been subsidized to enhance SON’s service delivery and improve Nigerians’ lives through better quality.

He noted that despite measures like SONCAP and MANCAP, some still find ways to import goods outside regulations, making PAM an additional check on all imports.

“Even if all SON staff were deployed to check substandard goods, it wouldn’t suffice given Nigeria’s size and distribution channels. Currently, 10 local and manufacturing companies have embraced PAM,” he added.

Manji highlighted PAM’s 21 security features on its sticker, which have been successfully used in Kenya, Egypt, and Uganda for over a decade.

He assured that PAM would reduce substandard goods by limiting their market, empowering Nigerian consumers to combat their influx alongside other measures.

Engr. Onuchenyo Enebi, representing SON’s Director General Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke, further elaborated on the scheme’s purpose to raise awareness and enable consumers to verify SON-regulated product authenticity in markets.

He lamented that over 80% of substandard goods are imported, posing challenges to Nigeria’s manufacturing sector and economy.

Enebi stressed the urgency to sanitize industries and markets, citing SON’s efforts under the SON Act 2015 to promote public safety and improve citizens’ lives through standards compliance.

Despite progress, he noted challenges like fake SON stickers on uncertified products persist, prompting SON’s introduction of PAM.

ALSO READ: Senate holds emergency session Thursday

“PAM, a digital technology, complements SONCAP and MANCAP in combating substandard and counterfeit products,” Enebi said.

He emphasized its role in safeguarding Nigeria from becoming a dumping ground under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Acknowledging support from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Enebi thanked Minister Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite and the ministry for backing the scheme.

The President of ANCLA echoed support for PAM, pledging the association’s full participation.”

This revision focuses on clarity and coherence, ensuring key points are effectively communicated.