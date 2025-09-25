Ondo: Police nab gunrunner supplying criminals across four states

Detectives from Ondo State Police Command have arrested a notorious gunrunner and local arms fabricator who allegedly supplied firearms to criminal networks operating across four states.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Olushola Ayanlade, who disclosed this to journalists in Akure, said the arrest followed an armed robbery incident in Irele in Irele local government area of the state.

Ayanlade explained that the armed men who invaded the town, attacked woman and dispossessed her of unregistered TVS motorcycle, N250,000 cash, and other valuables, before being shot in the leg.

He said Police operatives in the area swiftly responded and arrested one of the suspects in Irele, while two others were later apprehended at a hotel in Ore in Odigbo local government area of the state

According to him, further investigations in Ondo led to the capture of the suspected gunrunner, who had long been on the Command’s watchlist.

The PPRO said the suspect’s illegal network extended beyond Ondo state to Osun, Kogi, Edo, and Kwara States.

He said, “the breakthrough is a significant step in disrupting the supply of arms fueling violent crimes such as robbery and banditry in the region.

“Four suspects have already been arraigned in court on charges of armed robbery and attempted murder, while efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing accomplices.

The Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, commended his men for the feat, assuring residents that the Command remains committed to public safety.

The CP said, “There will be no hiding place for criminals in Ondo State. We shall continue to pursue them, dismantle their networks, and ensure peace and security prevail across every community,” he said.

The Police urged the public to support ongoing operations with credible information, promising to treat all reports with strict confidentiality.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE