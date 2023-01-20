Nigeria is physically challenged, needs total deliverance — Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labor Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has stated that Nigeria is physically challenged and needs total deliverance and a patriot to salvage the situation.

Mr Obi, who stated this while addressing the mammoth crowd that thronged the venue of his campaign rally at Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos, Plateau State, said Nigeria is passing through challenges that need urgent deliverance, adding that if elected, his administration will build a country that

He expressed worry and disappointment over how Nigeria suddenly became the “poverty capital” of the world, adding that the economy of the country will be revamped to eradicate poverty and as well restore the lost hope of the average Nigerian.

“It is a shock that Nigeria became the poverty capital of the world through bad leadership.” A vote for Obi or Dati will restore hope. The two of us are educated; Nigeria should look at the pedigrees and backgrounds of all the candidates and choose the right candidate. We are the most qualified of all the candidates.

“2023 is not the turn of anyone but the turn of all Nigeria for credible leadership; it is the turn of Nigeria to take their destiny into their own hands.” I am contesting because I am a Nigerian. “There’s no difference between the rich and the poor; they both go to the same market; we shall bridge the gap if elected,” he assured.

He said his candidacy and that of his running mate represent the present generation, adding that while the PDP candidate is over seventy, the APC candidate did not even know his age, and that it is better to elect those who are stingy for prudence and accountability.

He assured the people of Plateau State that if elected, he would restore the lost glory of the state and make it a tourist destination in Africa.

Addressing the crowd, the gubernatorial candidate of the party in Plateau State, Dr Patrick Dakum, implores the people of the state to brace up for the challenge and collect their PVC before the deadline, adding that by so doing, their labor would not be in vain.