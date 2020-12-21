Nigeria is facing worst security challenge in history ― Gombe gov

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has declared that Nigeria is facing the worst security challenge in its history.

The Governor was speaking, on Monday, while swearing-in local government Chairmen elected last Saturday, declared that: “We must therefore put in place necessary measures to protect the lives and property of our people.”

“I call on the new Chairmen to ensure that any measures taken are fully implemented and sustained in order to ensure the security and well-being of the lives and property of the people.

“As agents of change at the grassroots, you are expected to come up with constructive and workable ideas for the development and transformation of your respective Local Governments. I implore you to use your wealth of experience in order to speedily move our Local Governments forward and provide the much-needed dividends of democracy to our people.”

He also reiterated that his APC led Government will not tolerate corrupt practices under whatever guise warning all elected officials to shun corruption or get themselves into trouble with the law.

Inuwa Yahaya stated that “Therefore, you must all strive to live above board and ensure transparency in the conduct of your duties. I charge you to be fair, equitable and just to all citizens irrespective of political or cultural differences. The relative peace and harmony that is prevailing in the state must be guarded jealously.”

The Governor strongly urged the Local Government Chairmen to extend genuine hands of reconciliation and partnership to all those who lost out in the electoral process, regardless of party affiliation stressing that, “let us all join hands in order to collectively contribute to the development of our dear state.”

“Let me warn that with the resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic, the world is gradually walking back into another lockdown. I, therefore, urge all of us to ensure that the identified protocols of minimizing its spread are strictly adhered to.”

He also urged entire people to cooperate with the newly sworn-in Chairmen to enable them to perform their duties effectively saying that, “I am confident that with the quality of their pedigree and that of our great party, the people of Gombe State will not be disappointed.”

The Governor used the occasion to commend Secretaries of the 11 Local Governments for their positive contributions during their tenure as Overseers since he assumed office in May 2019.

“It is gratifying to note that they did their best by ensuring that our communities live peacefully and Government policies and programmes were fully implemented. They also mobilised our citizenry who came out en-mass and participated in the recently conducted election which our great party the APC won overwhelmingly.”

Inuwa Yahaya also commended the Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC) for ensuring that the elections were free, fair and credible just as he commended the enormous contributions of the Royal Fathers, religious leaders and indeed the Security Agencies for ensuring that the elections were conducted peacefully throughout the State as well as voters for their patience, orderliness and maturity at the polls.

He declared that “It is worthy of note that the victory recorded by our party at the polls confirmed the level of acceptance for the people-oriented policies and programmes of our administration which enabled us to reach out to both our political friends and foes with a view to improving the situation of our dear state in all ramifications. This greatly reduced the level of political tension and enabled us to practice politics of development without the undue bitterness of the past.”

“This administration has successfully achieved its objectives of transforming the state in virtually all facets of human endeavour. It is therefore my expectation that the new Chairmen will imbibe an open-door policy in order to raise the state to an enviable height that is worthy of emulation by other states. It is expected that you will sustain this tempo in order to justify the confidence reposed in us by the electorate.”

