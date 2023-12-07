Niger State Government has said it will soon build no fewer than about 10,000 housing estates across the 25 local government areas of the state.

The Director General of the State Housing Corporation, Mr. Bashir Yakubu Harka made the disclosure during an inspection visit to the ongoing construction of Green Vew Aore Raba Housing Estate in Kpakungu community, Chanchaga local government area of the state

The Niger State Housing Corporation, Tis-Buk Reality (private developer) and Refuge Mortgage Bank (Funders) in collaboration with the Niger state government. The construction of the Housing Estate is to help mitigate climate change, making environmentally friendly, affordable housing strategies to low income earners.

The project according to the DG, was aimed at providing affordable housing to the people of the state particularly civil servants and members of the public, stressing that the Housing Corporation is ready to collaborate with the developer through the provision of lands at different local government areas of the state.

Harka added that the housing estate is designed to provide 120 affordable homes consisting of 2-bedrooms 3-bedrooms and 4 bedrooms terrace triplexes with boy’s quarter located along the Minna-Bida road, Kpakugu area.

He said the project is a pilot scheme out of the planned 10,000 housing units for Niger State, adding that the associated infrastructure and amenities include paved internal roads and drains, electricity (Solar and public power), water, sewage treatment, landscaping, gatehouse and perimeter fence, CCTV, play areas and worship centres.

Also speaking, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer MD/(CEO), Tis-Buk Reality, Engr. Kayode Adeleke explained that the Housing Estate will be built through Public Private Partnership (PPP) in partnership with the Niger State government in conjunction with the state Housing Corporation as land provider while Tis-Buk Reality limited will develop.

He said he the company took interest to embark on the project in Minna the state capital as a result of its historic strategic location to Nigeria and the motivational visions of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago

Engr. Adeleke told Journalists that the 10,000 housing estate will include 2,500 units of one bedroom terrace bungalows, 3000 units of 2-bedrooms semi-detached bungalows and 4,500 units of 3-bedrooms semi-detached bungalows residential housing units and terrace duplexes for sale to members of cooperative groups and the general public.

