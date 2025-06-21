Niger govt secures agreement with Russia’s largest financial institution

Niger State Government has signed an agreement with Russia’s largest financial institution, Sberbank centred on agriculture, healthcare, education, and Artificial Intelligence.

The deal was sealed during the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum held in Russia where Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago signed on behalf of the State government while the Senior Vice President of Sberbank, Timut Kozintsev signed on behalf of the financial Institution.

The agreement signed is expected to bring about the development of joint projects in healthcare, agriculture, mining, cyber security, and digital education including the design of roadmaps, the creation of working groups, and the launching of pilot projects with the prospect of scaling them up.

The partnership is widely expected to equally cover the implementation of projects facilitating the digital transformation of Niger State’s economy.

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago at the event said, in partnering with Sberbank, the State plans to implement a number of projects aimed at increasing the effectiveness of agriculture and enhancing the quality of life, and creating new points of economic growth.

The Senior Vice President and Head of Sberbank International, Timur Kozintsev said the cooperation with Niger State will open up access for the State to SBER’s expertise and products to address some challenges in the region, help improve the quality of life of people and boost businesses.

Sberbank is acknowledged to be Russia’s largest Bank and a leading global financial institution with Niger State set to gain tremendously from the agreement, which will enhance the state’s economy across different spheres.