Niger governor swears in 25 local govt chairmen

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State has sworn in the 25 newly elected local government council chairmen with a call to take leadership seriously and make an impact in the lives of the people at the grassroots.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Government House, Minna, the state capital, the oath of office was administered by the Chief Judge, who was represented by Justice Zainab Sadat of State High Court V.

While congratulating the chairmen, the governor said that meeting up with the people’s mandate is sacrosanct.

“As you are all aware, the local government councils are no doubt the closest tier of government to the people at the grassroots. Therefore, impact of government policies cannot be felt by a larger number of people if there is no functional leadership at the local government level.”

“One thing that remains sacrosanct is the fact that we have a responsibility to deliver on our mandate to the people especially now that we are approaching the general elections, ” he added.

Governor Sani Bello urged the local government chairmen to also pay attention to the issue of security in their various local government areas by evolving new strategies in information and intelligence gathering.

He also charged them to be proactive and create more streams of revenue earnings in their local government areas as well as shun corruption.

The governor reiterated the present administration’s determination in providing qualitative and accessible primary healthcare services as well as supporting basic education and ensuring food security.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Kabiru Abbas appreciated the Governor and the State Electoral Umpire for providing a level playing ground as well as conducting a free, fair, and successful local government election.

Some of the chairmen interviewed expressed happiness and promised to initiate ideas that would bring the needed development in their various local government areas.

With the inauguration, the Council Chairmen were expected to be at the helm of affairs in their respective local government councils for the next three years.

Recalled that the council election was conducted by the Niger Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) on the 10th of Nov, 2022.

