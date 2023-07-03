Leaders and stakeholders of the Niger Delta region of Nigeria have thrown their weight behind the President of the Federal Republic, Senator Bola Tinubu, for retaining the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDCC), Chief Samuel Ogbuku, and other executive directors after the dissolution of the commission.

The support came during a press conference organized by MOSIEND, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Community-Based Organizations (CBOs), Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and other patriotic organizations in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State.

In a press statement endorsed by Barr. Afoegba Peter Goodyear, on behalf of the Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality, Association for Non-Violence in the Niger Delta, Niger Delta Coalition for Peace and Progress, Niger Delta Non-Violence Youth Leaders Association, and Rivers State Youth Leaders Assembly, the support came on the heels of the fact that the Federal Government’s decision is favourable to the oil-rich region and the country at large.

The coalition of interest groups reasoned that having gone around the region, extensively networking and engaging with stakeholders and development partners, Chief Samuel Ogbuku’s administration should be given the opportunity to continue the good work it has started for the benefit of the people.

It recalled that on June 19, 2023, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, dissolved the boards of all federal parastatals, agencies, institutions, and government-owned companies across the country.

The coalition, however, agreed that the dissolution of the board of federal parastatals and agencies, which takes place according to tenure limits or during a transition to a new government in power, was not done as a punitive measure.

“For the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), it was a matter of mixed reactions when the commission was named among the parastatals and agencies dissolved by the Federal Government. We are relieved to know that the Managing Director, the Executive Directors Projects, and the Executive Director of Finance and Administration were retained to manage the Commission pending the constitution of a new board.

“As stakeholders in the Niger Delta region, we recognize the sacrifices and efforts expended by sons and daughters of the region before the last board was constituted. At this time of our lives, the peace and progress of the region matter more to us than the infighting for positions and appointments. We say enough of the fight over the NDDC.

“We appreciate the news of the retention of the Managing Director and the other aforementioned executive directors. We are gladdened by this kind gesture of the President.

“For the records, the dissolved NDDC board started off on a good note. We advise and appeal to the President to consider members of the dissolved Board for reappointment and allowed them to operate.

“We find very distasteful, naysayers who are condemning the good intentions of Mr. President in retaining the Management Committee.

“Flowing from the above, we seek to make the following points to buttress our position on the dissolution of the Board and retention of the Managing Director to oversee the Commission.

By virtue of S.5(1)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, it is provided that the executive powers of the President extend to the maintenance of the provisions of the constitution, ACTS OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY, and on items on which the national assembly has power for the time being to make law.

“The NDDC is a creation of an Act of the National Assembly, although certain actions of the President may not be in line with popular opinion, they are in substantial compliance with the enabling Acts and current demands of the time.

For the NDDC, Section 2(1) (a)-(h) &. 2(2) of the Act covers the establishment of the Commission and the Governing Board. Paragraph (g)-(h) covers the Managing Director and the two Executive Directors. Under Section 2(2) of the Act, the Board of the NDDC is appointed by the President after confirmation by the National Assembly. It is, therefore, not correct to say that the current Managing Director was appointed through a letter from the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Dr Shuaib Balgore. Under Section 2(3), the Managing Director, the Executive Directors, and the Management Committee of the Commission are full-time Members while in Office. The necessary implication of Section 2(3) is that upon assumption of office, The Managing Director and the Management Committee, unlike the Non-Executive Directors that make up the Board of the Commission, are an integral part of the commission.

“It is also correct to point out that where situations arise, the Managing Director can be retained to oversee the commission pending the reconstitution of the Board.

Under Section 10, the Management Committee is separated from the Board and made answerable to the general control of the Board. It is then wrong to say that the Managing Director’s fate, including or excluding Executive Directors, is tied to the General Board, who are non-executive Directors, in the event of dissolution.

“It is, therefore, out of place to argue against the retention of the Managing Director because Section 2 (1)(g) of the NDDC Act mentioned that office. Going further, Section 2(3) tells us that the Managing Director and the two Executive Directors are full-time Members of the commission and not Non-executive Directors like the Chairman of the Board and others.

“Section 12(1)(2)(3) of the NDDC Act clearly points that the MD and the two Executive Directors are staff of the Commission during the pendency of their tenure. In the event of a dissolution of the board, the Managing Director and, by implication, the two Executive Directors, can continue to run the commission until replacements are made.

“There is no preferential treatment for the NDDC as insinuated. Section 153 (i), of the 3rd Schedule, Part 1 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as Amended is clear on the exempted parastatals and councils. The NDDC is a novel case.

“It is widely accepted that the Commission has been immersed in controversies. This is why we are happy that the Managing Director is retained, more so the fact that he has not been found wanting,” the press statement expressed.

The coalition, however, appealed to persons who have made it their determination to pull down the Chief Samuel Ogbuku-led administration in the NDDC to rethink and turn a new leaf, saying that the people of the Niger Delta are solidly behind him and will never succumb to blackmail, intimidation, and inveigh against his person.

“We believe that this exposé is enough to convince all doubting Thomases that what Mr President did by retaining the management Committee is appropriate and best for the commission.” It ended.

