Minister, Federal ministry of Niger Delta Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, has begun consultation with state Governors to ensure that the road which connects almost all the states of the South-South region receives the best of attention under his leadership.

Momoh began the consultation on Thursday with a courtesy call to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Baasey Eno, at his office in Uyo in continuation of his tour of states under the Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

The Minister at the meeting, called for the understanding of all the Governors in the region for him to succeed particularly if the contract of the East West Road is brought under the direct supervision of the Ministry of Niger Delta Development from the Federal Ministry of works.

He reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government towards rapid development of the Niger Delta region, insisting that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration will not relent in efforts to revamp infrastructure, human capacity and promote economic growth of the region.

Lamenting the ugly state of security and infrastructure challenges in the Niger Delta Region, he said, “Niger Delta Region has continuous problems of security and poor infrastructural development.

“It is unfortunate that Niger Delta which is the economic nerve center of Nigeria has not accomplished roads in the South-South region uptil date.”

In his response, Governor Eno noted that it is painful that the South-South region lays the golden eggs and they are not feeling the impact in terms of development in the region rather suffering from environmental degradation of one type to the other.

“Our Environment has been degraded”, the Governor said.

He regretted that after all the years of establishing Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Niger Delta region was yet to feel the real impact and dividend of establishing the interventionist agency.

The Governor thanked President Tinubu for his approach to governance, working with people across party lines.

Also, the Minister paid a courtesy call to his Royal Majesty, Ediden Sylvanus Effiong Okon JP, in his Palace where he informed the monarch that he was in his place to consult stakeholders to assure them the commitment of the present administration to better the lives of Nigerians and the country at large.





The Minister inspected a completed two kilometers road in Ikot Udoe Town and the State office of the Ministry under construction. At both levels, the Minister expressed satisfaction on the completed 2 kilometres road and the quality of job of the state office which is still under construction.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE