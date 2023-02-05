The Niger State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated a campaign council for its governorship candidate, Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago.

The council inaugurated Saturday evening in Minna was mandated to ensure the victory of the party and its candidates at all levels at the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The state APC’s Deputy Governorship candidate, Comrade Yakubu Garba, who performed the inauguration on behalf of his boss, also urged all party members to deliver their units and wards in the upcoming elections.

He said, “I charge you, members of the campaign council, and all party faithful to do everything legally possible to ensure that you deliver your units, wards, and local governments, respectively, to justify the trust and confidence reposed on you.”

He, however, urged party members to be patient, share ideas, and use their wealth of experiences to ensure that APC is victorious in the forthcoming elections efficiently.

In separate remarks, the Director of Media and Publicity of the campaign council, Mr.Jonathan Tsado Vatsa, stated that the party was focused on the goal of winning the elections, stressing that “our strategy to victory would be kept secret within ourselves for now as a severe party .”