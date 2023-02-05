The Police in Ogun State has arrested a 30 year old man, Micheal Ogundele, for shooting his younger sister’s boyfriend, Tobi Olabisi, in Ihunbo area of Ogun State.

The suspect fired the victim, having been warned to stay away from his younger sister.

The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Idiroko Divisional headquarters by one Alpha Akeem, a community leader in Ihunbo town.

The complainant had reported at the station that Ogundele had warned the suspect not to have an affair with his younger sister fired a gunshot at him, but the victim narrowly escaped death.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the DPO of Idiroko, CSP Ayo Akinsonwon, upon the report mobilized his detectives to go after the suspect, and he was subsequently arrested.

Oyeyemi said, “On interrogation, the suspect claimed to have warned the victim to desist from dating his younger sister but refused.

“On the fateful day, he got information that the victim was sleeping in his sister’s room and he went there with a gun.

“On getting there, the victim jumped out from the window to escape the likely consequence when the suspect shot him.

“The victim was quickly rushed to General Hospital, Idiroko, where “he is currently responding to treatment.”