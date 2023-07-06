The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) has successfully concluded the 2023 African Day of Standardization Quiz Competition in Minna, the capital of Niger State, with the participation of 23 schools.

Malam Faruk A. Salim, the Director General and Chief Executive of SON emphasized that the quiz competition is part of their efforts to raise awareness about the importance of standards in promoting the economic well-being of the country. The ultimate goal is to enhance standardization and quality assurance.

The theme for this year’s competition is “The role of Standardization in promoting the growth of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) for sustainable, inclusive, and diversified industrial and economic development in Africa.”

Salim explained that the theme was designed to increase students’ awareness of standardization and quality assurance activities.

Representing the SON’s North Central Region FCT Office, Mr Ishak Mohammed stated their intention to educate students at a young age, enabling them to be well-informed and equipped to adhere strictly to requirements. The aim is to create a society free from substandard products and services in Nigeria.

Engineer Bake Samuel, the acting Coordinator of Niger State, emphasized the importance of improving knowledge about the role of standardization in promoting the growth of MSMEs for sustainable, inclusive, and diversified industrial and economic development in Africa.

He noted that market surveys have revealed the need for increased commitment to raising awareness about standards among Nigerian schools in order to benefit from the socio-economic advantages they offer.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education in Niger State, represented by Deputy Director Ibrahim Leguma, urged students to be innovative and entrepreneurial, actively contributing to society by recognizing the importance of quality and standards. Leguma commended SON for advocating for standards in the country without compromise.

Following the quiz competition, Mawo Schools and Educational Services secured the first position, FEMA Schools emerged in second place, and Quality Schools achieved third place. These three schools will be invited to participate in the regional quiz competition, with the date and venue to be communicated soon.

