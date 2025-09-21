NICO chief advocates return of Nigeria’s cultural values

Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Otunba Biodun Ajiboye has advocated for the return of cultural values in Nigeria for enhanced nation building.

He observed that the country is faced with a myriad of challenges ranging from moral decadence, banditry, kidnapping, corruption and economic instability because of loss of the nation’s cherished cultural values.

Ajiboye said this informed the decision of NICO, a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy to embark on a nationwide seminar to advocate for the return of cultural values in Nigeria as a panacea for nation building.

He noted that the nationwide advocacy for the return of cultural values is targeted at bringing cultural orientation to the fore as a major platform for promoting ethical practices, preserving cultural values and enhancing diversity management in Nigeria.

“A nation without wholesome appreciation of its culture is a nation that cannot grow and innovate. This is why Nigeria is faced with a myriad of challenges ranging from moral decadence, banditry, kidnapping, corruption and economic instability,” the NICO boss stated.

Media Assistant to Executive Secretary, NICO, Caleb Nor, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the Institute has also assembled experts to explore strategies that would promote unity, patriotism and value reorientation by creating awareness on the need to effectively manage our cultural diversity for sustainable development in the country.

Ajiboye further noted that if Nigerians could be intentional about revisiting the nation’s cultural values, the ethical practices that form the way of life would not only reduce crime in the country but significantly contribute to national behaviour.

He maintained that with over 250 ethnic groups in Nigeria, the strength in our diversity equally presents challenges which makes the management of our cultural diversity very crucial in our quest to develop as a nation.

“Imagine a situation where Nigerians come to a point where ethics and values are held in high esteem and our cultural diversity is used to the advantage of all and for the progress of the country, it will go a long way to strengthen the moral and cultural foundations of our dear nation”.

“A nation without concerted efforts at moderating or determining expected behaviour of its citizens is a nation in chaos. We should be worried that before now, our cultural values, ethical values and patriotism were very high but for some reasons, the society has degenerated to a state where people now take laws into their hands because of our loss of focus on our cultural values and the inability to allow cultural values to shape and develop our younger people”.

He insisted that for Nigeria to have peace and develop as a nation, there is need to bring back the right cultural values to instill in our younger ones and learn to curtail our excesses as a people.

The NICO annual seminar series on Ethics, Values and Management of Cultural Diversity in Nigeria is expected to hold in the six (6) geo-political zones with the first edition held in Abuja, the North-Central Zone on September 11, while the second edition for the South-West Zone is expected to hold on September, 24, 2025 in Akure, Ondo State.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE