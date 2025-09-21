Nigeria’s future depends on quality of graduates varsities produce — Afe Babalola

Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, the founder of Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), has stated that the future and progress of the country will largely depend on the quality of graduates produced by higher education institutions.

Babalola emphasized the importance of students maintaining integrity both academically and ethically, as this will enable them to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development. He highlighted that education is the foundation for innovation and opportunity.

His remarks came during the inaugural induction ceremony for 95 pharmacy graduates from ABUAD, conducted by the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN). Notably, 25 of these students graduated with distinction.

He encouraged the new graduates to utilize the knowledge and skills they acquired at the university to make a significant impact in the health sector of the nation.

Babalola reiterated that ABUAD aims to continue producing graduates who will excel in their chosen careers.

According to him, “Well, our university is a child of circumstance. My experience as Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos taught me that the future of this country depends upon the quality of students both academics and character.

“We thank God that we remain the only university where all students live on campus and where we teach at night. Consequently, we have distinguished ourselves in inculcating the requisite learning and character in our students. Please do not depart from the teachings you learnt here, doing that the future is yours.

“Be good Ambassadors of your university, continue to make use of the ABUAD anthem, AFEISM as your guiding philosophies as you go out.”

Delivering the induction lecture, the Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Country (NAFDAC) Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, while congratulating the fresh graduates and the university, noted that the roles of pharmacists in achieving quality healthcare services cannot be overemphasised.

Adeyeye said, “By leveraging their expertise in medication therapy, providing essential health education, and serving as a readily available health resource, pharmacists act as a vital compass, guiding patients and the healthcare system toward better outcomes, especially when resources are strained and access is limited.”

Represented by Dr Gbenga Fajemirokun, the NAFDAC DG advocated policy change, flexible staff and use of technology as ways to mitigating the challenges confronting the future of sustainable healthcare.

While lamenting the impacts of substandard and fake drugs on the nation’s healthcare system, she promised that, ” through the instrumentation of post marketing surveillance and the track & trace technology, the agency continues to ensure that consumers have access to safe and effective medicines.”

Speaking, the Vice Chancellor of ABUAD, Professor Smaranda Olarinde said the success and achievements of the university especially with the maiden graduates of pharmacy is a shining testament to the dynamic vision and unwavering commitment of the founder, Aare Afe Babalola.

The VC advised the graduates to be dedicated and disciplined with high ethical standards in the course of discharging their duties, urging them to succeed and break new ground in the professor.

“The world you are entering demands professionalism anchored on international best practices. In this age of transnational epidemics, counterfeit medications, and rapid pharmaceutical innovation, the pharmacist cannot afford parochial knowledge or ethical lapses.

“Uphold the values of diligence, accuracy, and empathy. Remain students of life: learning, relearning, and innovating,” Professor Olarinde said.

