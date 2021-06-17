NHRC set to mainstream rights education in Nigeria’s school system

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken measures to mainstream Human Rights Education in the nation’s school system.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja while declaring open a two-day workshop on the implementation of human rights education in the school system in Nigeria.

He said the country will be secured where there is the dissemination of knowledge about human rights and that the universal respect for, and observance of all human rights and fundamental freedoms would also be promoted.

Represented by Abdulrahman Yakubu, who is the Director, Civil and Political Rights in the Commission, Ojukwu said the workshop would help in the development of strategies and building of partnership among stakeholders on the monitoring and reporting on the integration of human rights education in the school system.

In a message through the Deputy Director, Human Rights Education and Promotion of the NHRC, Hussaina Alkali, the Danish Institute for Human Rights (DIHR) said the National Policy on Education and the National Plan of Action for Human Rights provide the basis for Nigeria to build an integrated Human Rights Education programs in the school system.

