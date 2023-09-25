Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and United Nations Women (UN Women) will partner on the integration of gender bonds and other gender-themed sustainable financing mechanisms as strategic instruments to drive gender equality and sustainable development in Nigeria.

This was deliberated upon at a high-level engagement between NGX and UN Women officials during the visit of Dr Maxime Houinato, Regional Director for East and Southern Africa Region (ESARO) and interim Regional Director for West and Central Africa Region (WCARO), to the Exchange.

During the engagement, the parties spoke on the need to galvanise public and private sector stakeholders to the development and adoption of gender responsive instruments in Nigeria’s capital market and the mobilisation of public and private capital towards investments that promote gender equality outcomes, among other focus areas.

“UN Women has been on the forefront of female advocacy which is a major priority of the work we have been doing with International Finance Corporation on the Nigeria2Equal project,” said Irene Robinson-Ayanwale, Divisional Head, Business Support Services and General Counsel, NGX.

“We are committed to this collaboration with UN Women to further deepen impact in the capital market and broader private sector,” she said.

Chidinma Chukwueke-Okolo, Head, Product Development, NGX, said, “Our collaboration with UN Women will primarily border on capacity building for issuers and investors, specifically for the development of a framework for gender bonds issuance in the Nigerian capital market.”

Dr Houinato, in his remarks, stressed the importance of female participation in the leadership both in the private and public sectors.

He emphasised the necessity of more men in the private sector driving the advocacy for women and also touched on UN Women’s work on female advocacy.

