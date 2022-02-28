NGX: Investors gain N36bn as market end month bullish

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed the month of February on a positive note, rising by 0.14 per cent.

Basically, the All-Share Index (ASI) rose from 47,328.42 basis points to 47,394.53 basis points. The market’s positive return year-to-date (YtD) increased further to 10.95 per cent.

On Monday, increased buying activities on Ecobank Transnational Incorporated and Wapco contributed greatly to the increase in the value of listed stocks on the Nigerian Bourse by N36 billion, from N25.507 trillion to N25.543 trillion.

Linkage Assurance led the gainers league after its share price moved up from the preceding day low of 50 kobo to 55 kobo, up by 5 kobo or 10 per cent; followed by Royal Exchange which increased from N1.25 to N1.37, up by 12 kobo or 9.60 per cent.

Performance across sectors was broadly positive, as the Insurance, Banking, Consumer Goods, and Industrial Goods indices advanced by 1.0 per cent, 0.6 per cent, 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively, while the Oil & Gas index was the sole loser of the day having depreciated by 0.2 per cent.

At the end of the trading session, investors exchanged 300,762,671 units valued at N2.771 billion in 5,434 deals.

FCMB Group, Transcorp, Zenith Bank, RT Briscoe and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated were actively traded stocks on the Bourse.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.NGX: Investors gain N36bn as market end month bullish

NGX: Investors gain N36bn as market end month bullish