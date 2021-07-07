NGX: Equities investors earn N53.4bn as bullish trend persists

Positive sentiments persist at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Wednesday, as the market indicator adds 0.22 per cent.

At the end of trading activities, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.22 per cent to settle at 35,501.31 basis points as against an opening of 38,418.04 basis points.

Consequently, the market capitalisation settled at N20.07 trillion as against an opening of N20.03 trillion as investors earned N53.41 billion.

Hence, the year-to-date loss of the NSE ASI moderated to 4.60 per cent.

Also, the bulls outnumbered the bears as the Exchange witnessed more bargain hunting with 22 gainers against 13 losers.

On the performance chart, GTCO led the gainers in terms of value having notched 55 Kobo to close at N29.55 Kobo. Dangote Sugar followed as its share price moved to N18 after gaining 35 Kobo, while WAPCO closed at N 21.65 Kobo, having added 35 Kobo.

On the other hand, Berger made a significant loss as its share price declined by 9.64 per cent or 95 Kobo to settle at N8.90 Kobo, followed by BOC Gas, whose shares price settled at N7.70 Kobo after losing 85 Kobo.

Sectorial performance was positive as four out of the five indices tracked closed in the green zone; the NGX Banking, NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Oil/Gas and the NGX Industrial indices rose by 3.34 per cent, 0.07 per cent, 4.90 per cent and 0.08 per cent respectively.

On the flip side, the NSE Insurance index fell by 0.31 per cent.

Meanwhile, trading activity was impressive as the total volume and value of stock traded rose by 2.48 per cent and 5.95 per cent to 296.06 million units and N2.56 billion respectively.

FBN Holdings was the most traded stock by volume as it traded 34.8 million units of shares, while Zenith Bank was the most traded stock by value at N689.16 million.

