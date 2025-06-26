New tax regime’s implementation to commence January 2026 — FG

…as Tinubu signs four tax reform bills into law

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday signed into law four tax reform bills on key areas of Nigeria’s fiscal and revenue framework.

The bills passed by the National Assembly were signed during a ceremony held at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The government has announced that the implementation of the new tax laws will commence on 1 January 2026, giving stakeholders a six-month transition period to prepare.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is, by presidential assent to the bills, now known as the Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS), as revealed by its Chairman, Zacch Adedeji.

The bills are: the Nigeria Tax Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill.

The bills, which generated a lot of controversy, were passed by the National Assembly after months of consultations with various interest groups and stakeholders.

“When the new tax laws become operational, they are expected to significantly transform tax administration in the country, leading to increased revenue generation, improved business environment, and a boost in domestic and foreign investments,” Onanuga said.

The presidential assent to the bills was witnessed by the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Senate Majority Leader, the House Majority Leader, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, and his House counterpart.

The Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State; the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodinma of Imo State; the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; and the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, were also at the ceremony.

One of the four bills is the Nigeria Tax Bill (Ease of Doing Business), which aims to consolidate Nigeria’s fragmented tax laws into a harmonised statute.

“By reducing the multiplicity of taxes and eliminating duplication, the bill will enhance the ease of doing business, reduce taxpayer compliance burdens, and create a more predictable fiscal environment,” said the Presidency in a statement on Wednesday night.

The second bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, will establish a uniform legal and operational framework for tax administration across federal, state, and local governments.

The Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, the third bill, repeals the current Federal Inland Revenue Service Act and creates a more autonomous and performance-driven national revenue agency—the Nigeria Revenue Service.

It defines the NRS’s expanded mandate, including non-tax revenue collection, and lays out transparency, accountability, and efficiency mechanisms.

The fourth bill is the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill.

It provides for a formal governance structure to facilitate cooperation between revenue authorities at all levels of government. It introduces essential oversight mechanisms, including the establishment of a Tax Appeal Tribunal and an Office of the Tax Ombudsman.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr Zacch Adedeji, and the Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, commended President Bola Tinubu’s bold leadership in signing into law four historic tax reform bills, setting the stage for a complete overhaul of Nigeria’s fiscal architecture.

Speaking at a post-signing press briefing at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Adedeji described the moment as “a dream come true” and hailed the President’s “vision, courage, and commitment” to modernising the tax system.

“The effective date for implementation has been set for 1 January 2026, as announced by the relevant ministry,” he said.

“This gives us a full six-month window for robust sensitisation, thorough planning, and alignment with the government’s fiscal calendar. A reform of this magnitude cannot be rushed.”

He also revealed that the Federal Inland Revenue Service would now transition into the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) with an expanded mandate covering both tax and non-tax revenue, promising greater efficiency and transparency.

In his remarks, Oyedele stressed that the reforms are pro-growth and pro-poor, aimed at improving equity, reducing burdens on vulnerable Nigerians, and stimulating economic development.

“Over one-third of workers in both public and private sectors will now be completely exempt from Personal Income Tax. More than 90% of micro, small, and nano enterprises are also exempt from Corporate Income Tax, VAT, and PAYE obligations,” he noted.

Most significantly, Oyedele announced that essential goods and services, including food, healthcare, education, transportation, and accommodation, are now exempt from VAT, a move expected to lower the cost of living for millions of Nigerians.

“These essential categories account for over 80% of average household spending in Nigeria. By removing VAT, we’re putting money back in the hands of ordinary people,” he added.

Oyedele was clear that the tax reforms are not about increasing tax rates, but about closing loopholes, simplifying processes, and expanding the tax base through digitalisation.

“The new laws are designed to end discretionary waivers and ensure that tax incentives are accessible to all qualifying businesses, not just the well-connected,” he said.

Speaking at the Presidential Villa shortly after the signing, House of Representatives member Hon. James Faleke and Senator Sani Mohammed praised the President’s courage, especially in the face of initial resistance.

Faleke said the National Assembly had taken its time to consult widely and harmonise over 70 disparate taxes across federal, state, and local governments.

“This is a product of deep consultations and compromise. And laws are not static. We’re open to amending them if need be, in the national interest,” he said.

Senator Sani Mohammed likened the reform to the removal of fuel subsidy, another tough but necessary decision by the Tinubu administration.

“This isn’t about raising taxes. It’s about plugging leakages, leveraging technology, and ensuring fair contributions across all sectors,” he said, adding that state and local governments should expect increased revenue from 2026 onward.

Both Adedeji and Oyedele acknowledged that implementation will be the real test.

“No matter how beautiful the law, it’s meaningless without proper execution,” Oyedele cautioned.

“Now is the time to move from legislation to action, and that will require a united effort from both public and private sectors.”

