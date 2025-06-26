Tinubu directs nationwide personnel audit in federal civil service

.. reaffirms commitment to welfare of civil servants

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered a comprehensive Personnel Audit and skills gap analysis across the Federal Civil Service to deepen capacity as well as enhance targeted reform in the public service.

Tinubu gave the directive on Thursday in Abuja while declaring open the International Civil Service Conference hosted by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

He noted that the maiden conference, with the theme “Rejuvenate, Innovate & Accelerate!” is timely, apt and compelling and captures the collective ambition to reimagine and reposition the Service.

“In today’s rapidly evolving world of technology, innovation remains critical in ensuring that the Civil Service is a dynamic, digital, ethical, and globally competitive institution.

“An innovative Civil Service ensures we meet today’s needs and overcome tomorrow’s challenges,” he said.

ALSO READ: FG establishes 270 vocational training centres nationwide

The conference organized in collaboration with with the Global Government Forum, United Kingdom, attracted over 5,000 delegates comprising civil service leaders, reform champions, policymakers, and development partners from Africa, Europe, Asia, and across the globe are participating in the conference.

While emphasising on data-driven civil service, President Tinubu noted that the nationwide personnel audit in federal civil service would enable the government take informed decision of responding to shortage or otherwise of personnel in the service, skill gaps and placement of personnel in their right places.

Tinubu particularly spoke on the importance of accurate, secure, and sovereign data, he described as the lifeblood of every reform government is pursuing.

He, therefore, direct all Ministries, Extra-Ministerial Departments, and Agencies to capture information rigorously, safeguard it under the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023, and release it swiftly for public value, ensuring the highest data protection and privacy standards.

“We can only guarantee the high-performance culture our country deserves by placing the right people in the right roles.

“To this end, I have authorised a comprehensive Personnel Audit and Skills Gap Analysis across the Federal Civil Service to deepen capacity.

“I urge all responsible stakeholders to prioritise the timely completion of this critical exercise to begin implementing targeted reforms and realise the full benefits of a more agile, competent, and responsive Civil Service,” Tinubu stated.

President Tinubu reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to revitalised Nigerian Civil Service to perform its role not just as a supporting actor but the central platform for delivering national transformation and the Renewed Hope Agenda, a future everyone could look forward to with optimism, adding that the civil service role in this transformation is indispensable.

He emphasised that civil service is the essence of governance and is at the heart of the renewed hope agenda, promising that his administration would transform the Public Service to an institution that works efficiently and effectively for every Nigerian.

He commended the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, for her outstanding leadership and tireless pursuit of reform, saying her stewardship has driven the successful implementation of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025, marked by milestones such as digitalising work processes, continuous learning initiatives, and launching Service-Wise GPT – “our homegrown AI tool to enhance policy execution and efficiency”.

The President maintained that welfare of workers remains top in his administration, noting that in keeping with this his administration has prioritised key welfare policies to improve Public Servants’ well-being.

He outlined some of these policies to include the new national minimum wage, the consequential adjustments to salaries arising from the new minimum wage, and the approval of the Pension Bond Scheme, among others.

“These policy instruments are social compacts that reflect our recognition of the sacrifice and Service of our workforce”.

The President insisted that the Conference must be more than a ceremonial gathering or a talk shop, saying it must catalyse real change.

He accordingly charged all public service leaders and stakeholders to return to their institutions with renewed determination: “to infuse our systems with energy and purpose, embrace innovation as a duty, and accelerate the implementation of policies and services that improve the lives of all Nigerians. The time to act is now”.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, earlier in her remark, said the conference is a model of innovation as it is fully self-funded through collaborations, strategic partnerships, resourcefulness, and overwhelming support of corporate bodies and individuals.

Walson-Jack highlighted key innovations and technology introduced to drive the ongoing civil service reforms.

She demonstrated the workings of the Service-Wise GPT, an AI-powered assistant developed by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to the admiration of the President and other stakeholders at the event.

She described the AI tool as a game-changer, empowering Civil Servants and the public by providing quick and accurate answers to questions about the Nigerian Public Service, the Rules, policies, circulars, procedures, and our activities.

There goodwill messages from Mr David Archer Jr., Deputy Governor of the British Virgin Islands; Lord Gus O’Donnell, former UK Cabinet Secretary; and Ms Amina Mohammed, the United Nations, Deputy Secretary-General, all commending the ongoing reforms in the civil service in Nigeria and pledging their commitment to continue to support the process.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE