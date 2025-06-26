2027: Hunger, poverty may sack you if not addressed — Ohanaeze warns Tinubu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the preeminent Igbo sociocultural organisation, has called on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to address the hunger and poverty ravaging the country.

According to the Igbo sociocultural organisation, the President’s inability to address the challenges facing the nation may cost him his re-election come 2027.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo gave the warning in a statement signed by its Deputy President, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Thursday.

The statement reads: “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the preeminent Igbo sociocultural organisation, feels a profound obligation to deliver an imperative message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We are compelled to unveil an undeniable and uncomfortable truth: the All Progressives Congress (APC) is precariously positioned as it approaches the 2027 elections. If the Federal Government continues to dismiss the alarming warnings concerning extreme poverty, pervasive hardships, and escalating insecurity, the consequences will be dire.

“Mr President, it is critical to acknowledge that Nigerians are enduring overwhelming suffering. If their grievances remain unaddressed, a revolt against your administration through the ballot box is not merely a possibility; it is an impending reality. The Federal Government must confront the harsh truths surrounding worsening insecurity, relentless hunger, and extreme poverty—issues that have now reached intolerable levels.

“The devastating effects of hunger, insecurity, and poverty have reached a point where they will impede the ability of all 36 State Governors to secure your re-election. Many of these Governors are offering nothing but false promises, leading you to believe they can deliver their states to the APC while existing in a perilous ‘fool’s paradise’. It is essential to recognise that some of the more astute Northern Governors may engage in duplicitous tactics that could undermine your political future.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo firmly asserts that President Tinubu has a unique opportunity to redeem his administration before it is too late. However, this requires revolutionary policies that directly address the urgent needs of the Nigerian populace. To rely solely on the assurances of these Governors—a group that has historically failed to resolve the core issues affecting our nation—would be a grave miscalculation.

“Moreover, it is paramount for you to engage directly with the suffering masses—those impoverished Nigerians who are most affected by the current political and economic malaise. The time has come to distance yourself from the Governors who contribute to the country’s economic woes and security challenges.

“The Federal Government must accept the reality: the benefits of the fuel subsidy removal, which led to increased federal allocations to the states, have yet to translate into relief for the average Nigerian. Furthermore, the Supreme Court’s ruling favouring local government autonomy, designed to alleviate the burdens on ordinary citizens, is being systematically sabotaged by the very Governors whose commitments are in question. Recent proposals for new tax reforms will similarly face obstruction unless there is a decisive change in direction.

“To regain the trust of the Nigerian people, Mr President, urgent action is required—address the intertwined challenges of hunger, poverty, and insecurity directly. Failure to do so will leave your political ambitions for 2027 at great risk. The pervasive narrative that all is well in various states, perpetuated by the 36 State Governors, is patently false.

“The citizens are justifiably agitated, grappling with skyrocketing living costs, inflated food prices, exorbitant electricity tariffs, and inadequate access to essential healthcare and housing. These issues represent formidable barriers to any campaign intended to secure your second term.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo warns that Northern Governors may ultimately disappoint your expectations during the 2027 elections, siding instead with their constituents who feel alienated from your administration’s policies. Southern Governors will likely remain divided, attempting to navigate their political survival at the expense of their support for your agenda. This division will complicate the efforts required to secure your backing in their respective states.

“Consequently, we implore you to take decisive steps: reduce electricity tariffs, re-evaluate your economic advisory teams, cut wasteful expenditures, and invest substantially in agriculture and infrastructure. We encourage you to look to successful young leaders like Captain Toure of Burkina Faso, who empower their agricultural sectors with essential resources and incentives for sustainable food production and security.

“In conclusion, the current status quo is unsustainable. Without urgent and effective measures to address these pressing issues, the potential for significant political upheaval will loom large.”

