The new Comptroller General of the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), Dr Godwin Sunday Audu, has vowed to ease the hurdles of exporting Nigeria’s agro-products.

Dr Audu took over the leadership of NAQS after the expiration of the tenure of the pioneer Comptroller General, Dr Vincent Isegbe, on December 12, 2023.

This is in accordance with the NAQS Establishment Act, which requires the authority to be handed over to the next most senior director in the agency to step in in an acting capacity.

Dr. Audu, who is the Deputy Comptroller General (DCG) of Quarantine, has since assumed the office and responsibilities as the acting Comptroller General of the agency.

Addressing journalists at the agency’s head office in Abuja, Dr Audu outlined key areas of focus for the agency.

According to him, “In alignment with the renewed hope agenda of the present administration and the strategic blueprint of the Honourable Minister of Agriculture, we shall do more in the delivery of our services and mandate.”

“In line with the Presidential Enabling Environment Council effort within the export environment in which the agency participates, NAQS is committed to enhancing the export environment by expediting inspection and certification services, streamlining application processes, and automating quarantine procedures.

“These efforts aim to significantly make life easier for agro-exporters and reduce the processing time for agricultural export documentation,” he said.

Dr Audu further stated that the agency will optimise operations at interstate control stations to minimise delays in the haulage of agro-commodities.

“Collaborative efforts with stakeholders will address and eliminate illegal operators causing bottlenecks on federal highways,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of maintaining discipline, order, and inclusiveness within the organisation; this commitment, according to him, will ensure the development of officers and the sustainability of equal opportunities for all personnel.

The new NAQS boss assured all stakeholders that the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service is dedicated to enhancing its service delivery, aligning its mandate with the Renewed Hope agenda of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FULL LIST: 45 visa-free countries Nigerian passport can travel in 2024

Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at…

How my brother and I became professor same day in same varsity —UNILORIN don

Recently, two brothers –Ahmed Oloduowo Ameen and Mubarak Oloduowo Ameen– were promoted to…

‘I expected N2,000 as my share from sale of human head we got at Saki cemetery’

Thirty-two-year-old Alli and Abdullahi, aged 35, who were the two suspects arrested by…

Why Port Harcourt refinery is yet to start production—Soneye, NNPCL Chief Comm Officer

Mr Femi Soneye is the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the…

Fear women, fair women and Minister Ojo

Betta Edu, Sadiya Umar-Farouq and Halima Shehu are the reigning women in our…

What you should know about players in Nigerian 2024 AFCON team

The Nigerian football team have appeared in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on twenty different occasions. Nigeria has…