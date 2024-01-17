Lecturers at the Polytechnic Ibadan, under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), have appealed to the Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, to thoroughly review the activities of Platinum Consultants, a company saddled with the running of the school.

The appeal was made on behalf of the lecturers by the Chairman of ASUP, The Polytechnic Ibadan Chapter, Dr Kola Lawal while addressing journalists during an event commemorating the end-of-year activities and celebration of one year of resuscitation of ASUP in the institution.

Lawal noted that the involvement of Platinum Consultants in the day-to-day running of the school has led to the usurpation and erosion of functions of the Polytechnic, the Ibadan Governing Council, management, and the overall autonomy of the educational institution.

He stated that Platinum Consultants, in its current role, has unfortunately become a hindrance rather than a facilitator to the smooth running of our institution, contrary to the widely claimed objective of saving money for the government.

“The consequences of the consultant’s involvement are now evident in the impediment to the institution’s day-to-day operations, severely affecting the functionality of academic faculties, departments, and units.

“The so-called consultant has turned himself into a contractor, approving contracts and procurements for himself within the institution.

“One of the glaring issues arising from Platinum Consultant’s oversight is the refusal to approve essential items and facilities required for the efficient functioning of an educational institution of our stature promptly and adequately.

“This has created a situation where academic departments and units are struggling to operate effectively, hindering the overall quality of education that the Polytechnic Ibadan aims to deliver.”

Lawal concluded, We therefore appeal to Your Excellency that it is high time that the activities of Platinum Consultants be thoroughly reviewed to restore the autonomy and smooth functioning of the institution.

“Your leadership has consistently shown a dedication to the betterment of our educational institutions, and I trust that you will take decisive action to address this pressing issue.”

