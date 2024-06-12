Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has stated that it is never too late for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider the recommendations and reflect on the contents of the National Conference that can help fulfill the dreams of our founding fathers.

Iba Gani made this statement while speaking at the Commemoration of the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election, themed: “Nigeria’s 64 years of Checked History: The Imperative of Regionalism/ Restructuring,” on Wednesday in Lagos.

The leader of the Odua People’s Congress recalled that the late Aare MKO Abiola spoke during his campaigns about organizing a Sovereign National Conference if he became the President of Nigeria. He added that the late Abiola understood the imperatives of restructuring and regionalism, which were ingrained in his manifestos.

He also recalled that President Goodluck Jonathan made similar efforts by organizing the most successful National Conference, contrasting this with the immediate past president, General Muhammadu Buhari, who did not attend to the contents and recommendations of the conference.

“But it is never too late for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider the recommendations and reflect on those contents that can help fulfill the dreams of our founding fathers.

“The late Aare MKO Abiola spoke during his campaigns about organizing a Sovereign National Conference.

“The late Aare Abiola understood the imperatives of restructuring and regionalism, which were ingrained in his manifestos.

“President Goodluck Jonathan made similar efforts by organizing the most successful National Conference. Sadly, the reports are gathering dust today.

“The immediate past president, General Muhammadu Buhari, did not attend to the contents and recommendations of the conference, which is why we are where we are today,” he said.

According to him, he is making a strong case for regionalism because Nigeria has come a long way, and 64 years in the life of a nation is significant.

He stated that there is no way Nigeria can move forward without regionalism, adding that regionalism gives room for proper planning and cohesion, enhancing healthy rivalry among the regions and all tiers of government.

Adams stated that regionalism will enhance effective security in Nigeria as it will drive and encourage both social and economic development in the country.

Speaking about the significance of June 12, Human Rights Activist and Founder of Women Arise, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, also called on the Federal Government to revisit the resolution of the National Conference so that the money spent does not amount to wastage.

Joe, who stated that MKO died for the country’s collective struggle, called on Nigerians to speak out against injustice, noting that about 80 percent of Nigeria’s population is living in poverty.

According to Okei-Odumakin, June 12 was for mandate protection, free choice, ballot integrity, and a day Nigeria set aside tribal sentiments and Abiola defeated Tofa.

“I want to call for the revisit of the confab resolution so that all the money spent would not result in colossal failure and death.

“I want to challenge each and every one of us to speak up against injustice. About 80 million of our population are living in poverty. MKO died for our collective struggle.

“June 12 was for mandate protection, free choice, ballot integrity. It was a day Nigeria set aside tribal sentiments, and Abiola defeated Tofa. It was a free atmosphere. It shows people’s resistance to authoritarianism,” she said.