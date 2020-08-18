NERC approves guidelines for certification of MSPs over faulty installations

BOTHERED with the persistent faulty installation of meters, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved guidelines for certification of Meter Service Providers (MSPs) to curb the menace.

It said this had persisted despite the existing “Guidelines for the Certification of Metering Service Providers and Related Matters.”

The Commission in a document uploaded via its website and titled: Approval of Curriculum/Certification of Energy Meter Installers said the Guideline was developed to ensure that only qualified persons are certified to perform the functions required of Metering Service Providers in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry(NESI).

It stated, however, that as a result of faulty installations, there have been billing errors as well as safety hazards with adverse effects on human life and property.

To this end, the Commission approved the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria(NAPTIN’s) curriculum for training Meter Installers as the minimum benchmark for training and retraining of Professional Meter Installers.

Also, it said Prospective Applicants as Meter Installers in the NESI are to provide evidence of Training from NAPTIN or any other NERC approved Training institution whose curriculum on meter installation is not below the NAPTIN’s benchmark.

As part of the guidelines, the Commission explained that the Meter Installation Training Certification from NAPTIN or its equivalent as may be approved by NERC is a prerequisite or requirement for the issuance of NERC Professional Installer Certificate for new (intending) applications, effective 1st August 2020.

It added that evidence of Refresher Training from NAPTIN or its equivalent as may be approved by NERC is a prerequisite or requirement for the issuance of NERC Installer Certificate for renewal applications, also effective 1st August 2020.

It warned that installation of meter and metering equipment in the NESI without the appropriate NERC Certificate is illegal.

