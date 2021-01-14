NEPZA boss warns job seekers against fake online recruitment firms

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has described an ongoing online recruitment exercise ascribed to the authority to be its “2021 Recruitment Exercise” as criminal and a surreptitious manoeuvre to swindle unsuspecting job seekers and defraud them and their sponsors.

Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the authority, made the remark while responding to the purported 2021 NEPZA recruitment exercise published by an online outfit with www.careersafrika.com as a domain name on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adesugba said the agency has not contemplated any recruitment exercise yet, adding that the authority has not also overtly or covertly engaged any recruitment firm to conduct recruitment on its behalf.

“This advertorial is, therefore, a calculated falsehood tailored along strategies usually deployed by Yahoo Yahoo guys or internet fraudsters to devour earnings of unsuspecting victims.

NEPZA threatens lawsuit

“The management wishes to advise the general public to discountenance this criminal act and misinformation published by www.careersafrika.com and its affiliates as the action remains in bad taste for probity, transparency and due process that the authority strives to attain.

“NEPZA is an agency of government with respect to standards and due process as it works tirelessly to actualize the Federal Government’s vision of industrialising the nation using free trade zone scheme.

“We are, therefore, resolute in carrying out our statutory mandate and this includes a possible legal action against managers of the aforementioned portal and its affiliates if the fake NEPZA recruitment advertorial is not brought down immediately.

“We shall proceed and take necessary steps to work with the security agencies to hunt and prosecute the scoundrels who are using the name of the Authority to commit such heinous crimes as to defraud Nigerians rightfully wishing to serve their fatherland,” Adesugba said.

