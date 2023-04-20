The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) partnership with Zeenab Foods Limited, has commissioned Nigeria’s first Export Trade House in Changsha, the capital of Hunan province, China.

Zeenab Foods Limited in a statement, said the development is geared towards the expansion and increase of non-oil exports for sustainable growth.

The Nigerian Export Trade House was established to promote non-oil exports and reduce dependency on crude oil.

According to the statement, this initiative will enhance non-oil products to be visible in the global market as a viable means for economic growth, poverty alleviation, industrial development, employment opportunities and also help to boost foreign exchange earnings.

The chairman of Zeenab foods limited, Mr. Victor Ayemere commended the federal government for entrusting the company with the mandate to set up and operate the Trade House in China.

He however, urged prospective exporters to leverage on this opportunity to export their non-oil products as the risk inherent in export would be eliminated.

The Executive Director/CEO of NEPC, Mr. Ezra Yakusak said the trade house will serve as a hub for exporters to export their commodities seamlessly without any hitch.

In attendance at the commissioning ceremony are the Nigerian Ambassador to China, Alh. Baba Ahmad Jidda; Nigeria Consul-General in Shanghai, Mr. Anderson N. Madubike, distinguished officials from the Chinese Government, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) among others.