NEPC charges cocoa exporters to leverage potentials in international market

THE Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has urged exporters of cocoa to take advantage of the huge potential in export destinations such as Brazil, China, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Malaysia, Vietnam, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Council’s trade promotion advisor in Imo State, Anthony Ajuruchi, stated this at a sensitisation workshop on global best practices in cocoa production and processing for export in Owerri, recently.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Optimising the potentials of cocoa production for export’, Ajuruchi noted that Nigeria exported $500 million worth of cocoa beans in 2021, adding that NEPC seeks collaboration with the Imo state government to enhance the production and exportation of the commodity.

He said: “There are huge potentials in value-added cocoa products, with $12 billion global worth. “So, it will be necessary for us to increase our share of the global production for a rightful place in the global market.