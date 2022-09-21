NEPC calls for business legalisation for optimal financial growth

Exporters in the country has being advised to legalise their business to ensure effective and optimal financial growth.

The executive director of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Dr. Ezra Yakusak, said this in Owerri, on Wednesday, at a workshop organised by the council for newly registered exporters in Imo.

Yakusak while speaking on the theme: “Understanding Non-oil Export Business for Survival”, Yakusak, said that only legalised businesses could benefit from government incentives.

Represented by NEPC’S trade promotion advisor in Imo, Mr. Anthony Ajuruchi, said that the council’s “Export For Beginners” workshop was aimed at acquainting newly registered exporters with the rudiments of the export business for financial emancipation.

He said: ” Registration and legalisation of the business is one of the basic requirements for exporters, hence this workshop.”

According to him those duly registered exporters need expert guide to survive in the business, adding that it’s their culture in the NEPC to provide them with that guide through workshops such as this.

He said: ” With the assemblage of sound presentations here today, the workshop will no doubt, make our distinguished participants more acquainted with the foundational knowledge of export trade.”

He, however, advised them to desist from informal exports but to legalise their businesses so as to protect the businesses and stay in line for possible incentives.

One of the resource persons, Mrs Chioma Owen called on newly registered women exporters not to be intimidated by the exploits of their male counterparts.

Owen, a business analyst and financial expert called for more support for women in business for economic survival.

